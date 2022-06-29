BTS' V dating Oracle Sister's Julia Johansen? She breaks silence

Speculations about BTS member V's dating life are quite common, but the latest rumours of him dating Julia Johansen were believed by many. The rumours started swirling around after Oracle Sisters, a French band hailing from Paris, shared a picture of bandmate Julia Johansen with V and described it as a date. They captioned it, "First date - Julia & V." Also Read| BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa try pole dancing in Paris

BTS ARMY immediately flooded social media to react to the picture, which soon went viral. Julia had to eventually issue a clarification about the matter. She took to Instagram Stories to refute the rumours, and revealed the reason behind her caption.

Sharing the picture, in which she had kept her hand on V's shoulder as they posed together, Julia wrote, "Guys, the 'date' was a joke by my bandmate... We went for drinks with @utzpeter @lalalalisa_m @thv @mileskane before a fashion show... Peace and love."

Julia Johansen's post on Instagram Stories.

Dating rumours about V and Julia came soon after speculations emerged that the BTS singer is dating BLACKPINK member Lisa. The two K-pop stars travelled together to attend the fashion show in Paris and even tried pole dancing at an after-party. V aka Kim Taehyung was seen giggling and laughing as he spun around the pole, while Lisa was seen jumping on the pole as she tried pole dancing twice.

V and his fellow BTS members-- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook recently released their new album Proof. The anthology album comprised old songs as well as new tracks, including the music video for their title song Yet To Come. Proof debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making the group score their sixth chart-topper.

The band members later announced at their annual FESTA dinner that they will be focusing more on their solo careers. Their statement led to reports that they are taking a hiatus from the band, which they later clarified as untrue.

