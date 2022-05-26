BTS' V is back on social media after long break, dating rumours with Jennie

BTS member aka Kim Taehyung returned to social media recently and his fandom, BTS ARMY couldn’t be happier. Breaking his almost month-long silence on Instagram, he dropped a monochrome picture of himself. He also interacted with a fan on the online fan community, Weverse. V has been recently linked to Blackpink’s Jennie after an alleged picture of them from Jeju Island went viral on the internet. (Also read: BTS: Brand apologises for editing Jungkook’s tattoo in ad, shares revised pic, fans asks why was it necessary at all)

While HYBE didn’t comment on V and Jennie’s dating speculations, V has now finally stepped up to ensure fans that he is alright. Taking to Weverse, he replied with emojis when a fan mentioned him. “Taehyung, I miss you,” read the fan’s post in Korean.

Screenshot of BTS' V replying to a fan on Weverse.

Delighted to see Kim Taehyung back, a fan shared on Twitter, “Taehyung on Insta and Weverse. He's back!” “Dear Kim TaeHyung as BTS’ V, thanks. I can see you back. Whatever it is, I, as your fan will always support your decision. So smile and make yourself happy as Kim Taehyung and V from BTS,” added another fan.

Meanwhile, BTS ARMY and Blackpink fandom, Blinks, continue to believe that the viral picture of V and Jennie was fabricated. However, this isn't the first time that V and Jennie are linked to each other. Previously, V had hit headlines for ‘accidentally’ following Jennie on Instagram, right after BTS members, includingRM, Jimin, Jin, V, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga, had made their debut on the social media platform.

BTS is currently awaiting release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. The new album is said to be a combination of their hit old and new songs, such as Yet To Come, Run BTS, Born Singer, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others. It will be released on June 10.

