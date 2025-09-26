BTS’ V shares video of his 10 km Han River run after thanking fans for respecting his privacy. Watch

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, has shared videos as he went out for a 10 km run along the Han River in Seoul. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, V shared clips as he went running at night. This comes after V thanked fans for not bothering him during his outings. BTS V shared videos on Instagram.

V goes for a run at night

In the clips, V, dressed in a grey T-shirt, blue shorts and a cap, was seen walking in a park. He didn't say anything but simply gave a peek at his surroundings. He also shared a photo of his legs. V posted another photo sharing that he ran for 10 km.

What V said about fans whom he meets during his run

Earlier, on Weverse, V had conversations with the BTS ARMY. A fan asked, "Have you met armys while running yet?" He replied, "So many, but I'm not even gonna lie, they were all so gentle, didn't event make a conversation, were considerate, didn't run with us, and I loved it and found it funny that they just did the BTS gesture with that 'I don't care whether you're here or not' expression."

"Looking at how there are no anecdotes, I feel like they've been so considerate. I gotta give them a present or something when I meet them the next time, cause thanks to them, I've been going to that mountain a lot," he added.

V gave glimpses from his run.

Internet reacts to V's gesture

Reacting to V, a fan said, “I'm happy people are really respecting his privacy and not acting psycho.” A comment read, “Thank you, KArmy and anyone lucky enough to run with Tae/Taekook. Continue to follow their rules and they will continue to share!!!”

A person wrote, “He is living his life. So happy for him.” An Instagram user said, “How it should always be! They should be able to live like us with people respecting their boundaries and personal space and time.” “He is so sweet. I'm glad he can have some time to feel normal. Not always on display for everyone,” said another fan.

In October 2023, V was stalked at his apartment in Seoul by a female sasaeng fan. She was later arrested by the police.

About BTS' V

V, currently, with the other BTS members--Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, is gearing up for their first album in four years. The seven-member group started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record, which will be released in Spring next year, will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022.