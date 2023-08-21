BTS' V looks 'insane' in Blue music video teaser, fans say ‘We are getting actor Taehyung’. Watch

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung dropped the first teaser of his upcoming music video Blue. He will be marking his solo debut with his upcoming album Layover. Blue is a part of the much-awaited album. Also read: BTS' V to drop Scenery, Winter Bear and Snow Flower ahead of Layover release

Blue MV teaser

Blue teaser: BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung in a still image from the upcoming music video.

On Monday (IST), Kim Taehyung dropped the first teaser of the Blue music video. The monochrome teaser featured V dressed in a statement leather jacket, looking stylish as always. He is seen walking down a hall hastily with a serious angry expression as he went on to knock on a door. But, as no one responds, he is seen knocking on the door even more loudly.

Will someone answer him? Who is on the other side of the door? It's not known yet and fans have to wait till September 8, 1 pm KST, when the album along with the music video will be out to find out the answers.

Fans react to V's Blue teaser

Reacting to the intriguing teaser, fans are even more excited now. After the teaser release, one fan wrote on Twitter, “We are getting actor Taehyung for Blue MV OMG.” “The fact that there's obviously another main lead in this mv!! I'm going insane can't wait,” added another one. Someone also tweeted, “Guys Layover is gonna be INSANE like seriously this album will be the end of me because wdym why does every song sound so good? I thought lma & rd was so good but blue is making me even more excited and we still have slow dancing and for us. Kim freaking Taehyung, you're insane!”

Layover promotion schedule

The next teaser of Blue will be out on August 25 at midnight KST. Previously, BTS' agency had unveiled the full promotional schedule for V's first solo album Layover.

Going by the schedule, Kim Taehyung will be releasing his three tracks--Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower on August 28, ahead of Layover's release. These songs will be a part of album pre-releases, just like his last music videos, Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Following the pre-releases, new concept pictures will be dropped on August 29 and September 9 at midnight KST. Finally, Layover will be released on September 8, with the music video of Slow Dancing.

