BTS’ V posts shirtless pictures on Instagram, leaves J-Hope surprised

BTS member V recently treated fans to new pictures of himself. He was in New York and returned to Seoul a few days later. What stood out the most about his recent pictures is that he was shirtless in them, leaving many fans and his band member J-Hope surprised. Also read: BTS' V shares unseen pics from New York trip

V aka Kim Taehyung shared same pictures—one in black and white and another in colour. In them, he appeared to be sunbathing on a bench. He seems to be in a park as he is surrounded by nature. He wore pants and posed shirtless while facing his back towards the camera.

Posting the picture, V added an emoji to the caption. Soon after he shared the picture, not only it grabbed the attention of BTS fans, aka ARMY, it also left J-Hope stunned. In the comment section, J-Hope dropped a surprised face emoji alongside several fire ones.

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, reacting to the picture a fan wrote on Twitter, “OMG…. Mr Kim Taehyung (V) what this ??? I dam tripped myself on floor after seeing this cover photo pic, of Taehyung shirtless back.” “I just cleaned the house and I missed BTS Live and now V is shirtless on our feed…wait what,” tweeted another fan. “Please hide Kim Taehyung away!" said someone else.

Earlier, V posted a string of photos from his travel diaries. It included one at a bar followed by a clip as he listened to jazz music in a club. V also added a glimpse of himself and the New York skyline as he sat inside a boat enjoying the view. Besides this, there was also a mirror selfie from inside an elevator and a candid photo of himself as he sat by a tree overlooking a lake among others.

After returning to Seoul last month, V shared an update for his fans on Weverse. Talking about his trip, he shared in a post, “I was healthy and came back safely. I took a lot of pictures to show ARMY. I'll upload it soon." BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.They will next be seen performing at a free in-person concert in Busan’s Asiad Main Stadium, next month to promote South Korea's bid for World Expo 2030.

