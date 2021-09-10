BTS: V reacts as Indian fan performs Permission to Dance with a twist, gives reasons behind loving K-pop group

BTS was recently interviewed by Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin as a part of YouTube’s RELEASED series. The group, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, opened up about their Permission to Dance challenge.

The K-pop group had started a challenge, urging fans to upload videos of them dancing to the song. In the interview, Chris not only asked them questions about the challenge but also showed a few fan videos too. One of which was from India.

A BTS fan, identified as Tanvi Karekar, gave the Permission to Dance challenge an Indian twist. She chose to do a classical dance routine on the song and also added a touch of Bollywood element to her choreography.

Apart from her performance, she also praised BTS. She said, “In their art form, they are talking about a lot of important things like mental health, the struggle that we go through in daily life and everything, not only influencing but inspiring people to do good things.”

While RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook were happy to see her performance, V nodded and even gave her a thumbs up as she spoke about BTS. Besides India, the video also featured fans from the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Russia.

After the interview, BTS released a new video of Permission to Dance featuring handpicked videos of fans performing to the song.

Speaking about the challenge, Jimin told Chris, “Actually, the purpose of this challenge was to give a positive message to people, but we also felt thankful, comforted, and received positive energy while watching people doing the challenge.”

Permission to Dance was released in July, on the occasion of ARMY Day. The music video, featuring a message of hope, was praised for incorporating sign language in its hook step. Opening up about the choreography, J-Hope said in a Bangtan Bomb released in July, “The use of sign language is also very significant.” V added, “The sign language part was very meaningful.”