BTS’ V speaks out on private chats being used as evidence in HYBE–Min Hee-jin lawsuit: 'Submitted without my consent'
The 2024 legal dispute involves Min and HYBE over control of ADOR, with Min accusing HYBE of unlawfully terminating her shareholder agreement.
BTS' V has spoken out following reports that his private chat messages were submitted as evidence in the ongoing lawsuit between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. In an Instagram Story post, V described the situation as “very upsetting,” adding that he never consented to his conversations being used in the dispute.
BTS V upset with leaked chats
The controversy arises amid a corporate clash over alleged similarities between ADOR’s girl group NewJeans and BELIFT LAB’s ILLIT. During court proceedings, Min highlighted V’s involvement in the matter, referencing a KakaoTalk conversation in which the singer noted the resemblances. According to reports, V wrote: “‘(There’s always talk of plagiarism, and it’s not once it’s been mentioned) Huh... that’s what. I took a look as well and thought, ‘Oh, this is kinda similar.’”
Responding to the disclosure, V clarified his intentions, stating, “This is part of a private, everyday conversation that I shared with empathy, as they were my acquaintance. I had no intention of taking sides. However, I find it very upsetting that the conversation in question was submitted as evidence without my consent.”
What is HYBE Vs Min Hee-jin controversy?
The legal battle officially began in 2024, centring on control of ADOR, the label managing NewJeans. HYBE accused Min of attempting to seize control of the label. Min, on the other hand, claimed that HYBE unlawfully terminated a key shareholder agreement, thereby denying her the right to sell back her ADOR shares for an agreed-upon payout. HYBE oversees top K-pop acts including BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, CORTIS, and KATSEYE, making the dispute one of the most high-profile corporate conflicts in the industry.
A Seoul court recently ruled in Min’s favour, ordering HYBE to pay her approximately 25.5 billion won ($17.5 million). The judge ruled that HYBE could not lawfully terminate the shareholder agreement and that Min retained the contractual right to sell her ADOR shares back to the company.
Plagiarism claims and ILLIT controversy
Min publicly criticised the perceived similarity between NewJeans and ILLIT’s (under HYBE’s BELIFT LAB) concept, music, fashion and choreography sparking debates about originality and influence in K‑pop aesthetics. Many fans and media outlets also noticed parallels, and Min’s team argued these concerns were legitimate industry opinions rather than defamatory claims.
It was during this period of plagiarism discussions that Min’s legal team submitted private KakaoTalk chats with V, in which V reportedly said he also saw similarities, as part of her evidence in court.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
