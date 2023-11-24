BTS's Jungkook and Justin Timberlake to drop 3D remix today at this time; ‘Infused with Retro charm’

BTS’ Jungkook and Justin Timberlake have officially joined forces to release the old-school remix of chart-shattering 3D. Released on September 29, 2023, Jungkook's 3D has been remixed numerous times. But this particular one is stirring up debate and excitement with differing views on the internet at the moment. The special remix ‘Infused with Old School and Retro Charm’ is scheduled to drop at midnight KST on November 24. Here is everything to know.

Jungkook and Justin Timberlake set to unleash 3D remix

Jungkook and Justin Timberlake

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Announced on November 23, BIGHIT in a statement said “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We'd like to announce the release of the remix version of 3D,a track included in Jungkook's solo album, GOLDEN.

Detailing more about the nature of the remix and the factor that makes it stand out among all the other versions of the song, the BTS’ agency said “This remix enhances the 2000s vibe of the old school sound of the original version, infusing it with a retro charm.

We ask for your enthusiastic support for "3D - Justin Timberlake Remix" which will showcase sounds with a different charm through the collaboration.”

3D old-school remix release time

The Euphoria crooner and SexyBack singer will release a 3D remix on November 24, 2023, Korean Standard Time (12:00 AM Eastern Standard Time, 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A lot of fans took to social media following the announcement, posting old footage of Jungkook admiring Justin Timberlake and citing him as one of his constant musical inspirations.

Jungkook’s 3D Remix list

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This won’t be the first time the golden maknae of the group is releasing a remix of his chart-shattering song originally rolled out in collaboration with Jack Harlow. YouTube and Spotify released 3D: The Remixes on October 2, at 1 PM Korean Standard Time. The album contains four different renditions of the Jungkook hit 3D, which are titled 3D (Clean Ver.), 3D (A. G. Cook Remix), 3D (Sped Up), and 3D (Slowed Down).