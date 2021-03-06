BTS's Jungkook drops an alternative bridge of Dis-ease, fans think Grammy-nominated artists are in LA

BTS singer Jungkook took the fandom by surprise when he dropped an audio clip on Weverse. The singer released a short clip of an alternative bridge recorded for the septet's song Dis-ease, which was released as part of their album BE. The singer shared the clip and wrote, "The bridge I wrote for Dis-ease that suddenly came to my mind... hehe."

The 45 seconds long audio clip featured lyrics written by Jungkook for the song’s bridge and his powerful vocals crooning the lines. While fans welcomed the sweet surprise, others wondered why was Jungkook up so late for the post. Jungkook shared the post at 3 AM KST, hours after BTS leader RM shared a picture of his dinner.

BTS WEVERSE POST JUNGKOOK 210306



JK: The bridge I wrote for Dis-ease that suddenly came to my mind... hehe@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/JRgaEzC1AH — BTS Weverse Translations (@BTSWeverseTrans) March 5, 2021





Although it could be a mere coincidence, the ARMY is already theorising that something is cooking at the BTS camp. Fans are asking "Where is BTS" following the two posts. Some fans believe that BTS could be in Los Angeles. Given that the Grammys 2021 is scheduled to take place on March 15, a few fans have pointed out the possibility of BTS attending the event and performing their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite as well.

everyone saying bts in LA bc of the grammys and jungkook posted at like 3am 😭 — 🎸tay⁷ D-3🍊 (@googieshobi) March 5, 2021

RM posting eating dinner at 13:59 KST which is 8:59pm PST, Jungkook posting around 2:05 kst which is 9:05 am PST and Seokjin with a brown hair which is his hair color in Dynamite.... so them in LA is a possibility. #WhereIsBTS pic.twitter.com/5v8vtdzCWa — taekook♡jimin🍊《`bts love forever`》💜💜 (@BTSARMY_07GIRL) March 6, 2021

when other armys said bts might be in LA



bts be like :#WhereIsBTSpic.twitter.com/EP6H7A9N0c — jeya⁷ 🌟 (@sunnyxtaee) March 6, 2021

An army has the theory that they are in Los Angeles since last night rm said they were having dinner when it was 3 in the morning in Korea and 10 in Los Angeles and today Jungkook UPDATED at 3 in the morning? then we will be clown or not#whereisBTS pic.twitter.com/wvR1ttXeVp — Jen (@taenniemi) March 5, 2021

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner love wearing their husbands Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas' outfits. These pics are proof

In November, The Recording Academy announced that BTS has bagged a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit track Dynamite. The song is nominated alongside Justin Bieber and Quavo’s 'Intentions,' Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s 'Rain on Me,' Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s 'Exile,' and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy’s 'Un Día (One Day).'

BTS recently also received the 2020’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award. This was BTS's first big IPFI win. They secured the second spot in 2018’s IFPI Global Artist Chart. BTS became the first Korean act and first non-English act to have won the award.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

bts Topics