BTS singer Jungkook shared the audio clip of his Dis-ease version on Weverse.
BTS's Jungkook drops an alternative bridge of Dis-ease, fans think Grammy-nominated artists are in LA

  • BTS singer Jungkook released an alternative bridge of the group's song Dis-ease. The 45-second clip has the BTS member singing in English.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST

BTS singer Jungkook took the fandom by surprise when he dropped an audio clip on Weverse. The singer released a short clip of an alternative bridge recorded for the septet's song Dis-ease, which was released as part of their album BE. The singer shared the clip and wrote, "The bridge I wrote for Dis-ease that suddenly came to my mind... hehe."

The 45 seconds long audio clip featured lyrics written by Jungkook for the song’s bridge and his powerful vocals crooning the lines. While fans welcomed the sweet surprise, others wondered why was Jungkook up so late for the post. Jungkook shared the post at 3 AM KST, hours after BTS leader RM shared a picture of his dinner.


Although it could be a mere coincidence, the ARMY is already theorising that something is cooking at the BTS camp. Fans are asking "Where is BTS" following the two posts. Some fans believe that BTS could be in Los Angeles. Given that the Grammys 2021 is scheduled to take place on March 15, a few fans have pointed out the possibility of BTS attending the event and performing their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite as well.

In November, The Recording Academy announced that BTS has bagged a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit track Dynamite. The song is nominated alongside Justin Bieber and Quavo’s 'Intentions,' Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s 'Rain on Me,' Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s 'Exile,' and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy’s 'Un Día (One Day).'

BTS recently also received the 2020’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award. This was BTS's first big IPFI win. They secured the second spot in 2018’s IFPI Global Artist Chart. BTS became the first Korean act and first non-English act to have won the award.

