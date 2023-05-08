Cardi B drops album tea on Instagram Live - Is she coming for Nicki Minaj?

Cardi B has been keeping her fans waiting for new music, but it seems the wait might finally be over. In a recent Instagram live session, the rapper revealed that her new single is almost ready and that her new album is on the way. Fans couldn't contain their excitement as Cardi dropped hints about her impending release. Cardi B reacts as she leaves The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York City, New York, U.S.(REUTERS)

"I know, I know, I know I been frontin', but it's because my mind has been going crazy b**ch, 'cause you know, I be everywhere," Cardi revealed on her live stream. "This album is coming, OK," she added.

But some fans are speculating that the timing of Cardi's announcement is no coincidence. Just a day before, Nicki Minaj hinted at a tour in the works, leading some to believe that she'll also be dropping her long-awaited fifth studio album this year. Could Cardi be trying to steal Nicki's thunder?

The rivalry between the two rappers is no secret, and fans are eagerly anticipating a new round in their ongoing feud. But for now, Cardi seems focused on her own music and delivering the best possible album to her fans.

Meanwhile, Cardi has been making waves with her fashion choices, too. At the Met Gala earlier this month, she stunned in four different looks, each more outrageous than the last. From a bubblegum pink gown to a black Chenpeng Studio dress with a white collar and black tie, Cardi made a statement with every outfit.

But it was her final look of the night, a slick silver dress, that really turned heads. With an elegant and sophisticated style, Cardi showed that she can do more than just shock and awe. Could this be a sign of a new direction for the rapper? Only time will tell.

For now, fans can't wait to see what Cardi has in store for her upcoming album. With her signature style and undeniable talent, she's sure to deliver a hit that will keep fans coming back for more. Stay tuned for more updates on Cardi B's new album!