Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Cardi B expecting second child with Offset, reveals pregnancy during BET Awards 2021
music

Cardi B expecting second child with Offset, reveals pregnancy during BET Awards 2021

Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset are expecting their second child together. She surprised fans with the news of her pregnancy at the BET Awards on Sunday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Cardi B is expecting her second child with Offset.

Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset are set to welcome their second child together. Cardi, 28, shared the news while performing with her husband and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards. 

According to People magazine, after the trio finished performing Straightenin, Cardi B joined the group for Type S--. 

She appeared on the stage in a rhinestone-embellished black bodysuit, with a sheer panel showing off her baby bump.

Cardi made the news Instagram official simultaneously with their act. "#2!" she captioned her photo with a heart emoji, tagging Offset.

The couple is already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns three in July. Offset, 29, also has daughter Kalea, six, and sons Kody, six, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Also read | Tony Kakkar reacts to criticism, says music has given him everything: ‘Bina khilono ke bachpan beeta hai’

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, have had their fair share of ups and downs. They were even headed for divorce late last year but eventually reconciled by November.

At the awards, Cardi won video of the year and best collaboration for the smash hit WAP, featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cardi b

Related Stories

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor's poolside dance to Cardi B's Up wows fans, they call her 'cuteness ki dukaan'

PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:09 PM IST
music

Cardi B plays Kaliyon Ka Chaman in new video, fans ask 'she listening to Indian music?'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man shares hilarious typo made by professor in e-mail. Post goes viral

Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday

This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP