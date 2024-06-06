 Cha Eunwoo's Mexico visit turns chaotic as adoring fans flood streets, eager to catch a glimpse - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
Cha Eunwoo's Mexico visit turns chaotic as adoring fans flood streets, eager to catch a glimpse

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 06, 2024 03:16 AM IST

ASTRO member, Cha EunWoo's visit to Mexico turned chaotic as the city streets flooded with his fans, cheering for him.

On June 4, Cha EunWoo was in the city of Mexico for a fan meeting or a fancon. The idol-fan meet took place at the Arena CDMX which was brimming with the cheering crowd of singer’s fans. The meeting included various live performances from EunWoo and provided space for an open dialogue between him and his fans. According to AllKpop, the fans were delighted with the opportunity to be able to connect with the Korean singer-actor. During the event, fans were ecstatic to receive photo cards and several signed merchandise sets from the artist.

City streets of Mexico flood with fans upon the arrival of Kpop idol, Cha EunWoo(X/Twitter)
Cha EunWoo's Mexican fans flood city streets upon his exit

As EunWoo hit the roads of Mexico after the event, a sea of his fans was waiting outside the arena to catch a glimpse of the 27-year-old singer as he exited the location. The massive crowd was proof of the idol's massive popularity overseas. As EunWoo left the premises, the crowd continued to cheer the artist on. The streets of Mexico were flooded with the K-pop idol’s fan base.

Also Read: Super Junior's Heechul caught in NCT Haechan and Johnny's alleged sex scandal: Agency responds

Cha EunWoo’s popularity in Mexico shocks the Internet

Not long after, the videos of the appearance of an enormous crowd for Cha EunWoo’s fan meet went viral on various social media platforms. Netizens were shocked by the massive turnout of people in support of the idol. The incident elicited various reactions from people on the internet.

One X user wrote “Eunwoo has really won over the Mexican fans. They love and respect him so much that they gave him a huge royal send-off, and they're still out there cheering for him. I'm so proud to see it!!!”

A second X user agreed “THE Cha Eunwoo being treated like the super celebrity, actor & singer that he is. GRACIAS, MEXICO!"

A third user chimed in “So happy and proud of you Eunwo."

One X user wrote “Wow! You are loved by so many, Eunwooyaa! And it's just day 1 in Mexico.” to which another user replied "Sorry for the scream but it was three years to live this Chaeunwoo thank you. I LOVE YOU.”

Cha Eunwoo's Mexico visit turns chaotic as adoring fans flood streets, eager to catch a glimpse
© 2024 HindustanTimes
