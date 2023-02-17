Chelsea Cutler: Was taken aback with how kind everyone was in India

American singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler is surprised to see how her music has travelled and found an audience in India, and she is glad that she could experience it first hand through her maiden gig in the country.

The singer made her debut in India as a performer at a recently concluded music festival in Mumbai.

“It is so cool to be in India for a gig. I literally was on my Maps app, just staring at the little blue dots showing that I was here. Because I just couldn’t believe it. Post pandemic, it really feels liberating to travel. I feel so grateful to get to travel as we were isolated and stagnant for so long. Never in my wildest dreams, I imagined that my music would bring me to Asia and India,” Cutler tells us.

In fact, the singer, who released her debut album How to Be Human in 2020, was pleasantly surprised to see people turn up for her gig. She confesses, “I never performed in India or any Asian country. I couldn’t believe anyone would show up for me here”.

It was in 2018 when her song Your Shirt went viral, pushing her into the spotlight. Soon, she began touring in the US with her friend, Quinn XCII. Her debut album How to Be Human peaked at number 23 on the Billboard 200 Music Chart. In recent times, she has released singles -- Walk Me Home and Men On The Moon.

Opening up about her fan base in India, the 25-year-old mentions, “It’s hard to understand that there are people in another country or another continent who are impacted by your music, especially most of the time, we get to see that through data and numbers. To get to come here and actually see real people experience my music with real people, it is an exciting feeling”.

It is the culture difference that has impacted Cutler, and will stay in her mind and heart for a long time.

“Everyone has just been incredibly kind, which I think is something that Americans aren’t always…. Americans can be a little focused on what they’re doing. I was really taken aback with how kind everyone is here. It’s wonderful,” she concludes, with a promise to make an attempt to know more about Indian music and collaborate with someone soon.