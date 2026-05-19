Chinmayi Sripaada says Bhopal dowry death proves many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has now reacted to the tragedy. She took to her X account and wrote, “Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy. The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok?”

Over the last few days, the news surrounding the Bhopal dowry case has sent shockwaves across the nation. Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12, and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

About Twisha's death Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area, following which, the police registered an FIR involving charges of dowry death and harassment against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, an influential retired District Additional Judge (ADJ).

The family issued a three-page statement here to express deep pain and serious apprehensions regarding the integrity of the ongoing probe. The family's statement comes in the wake of the Bhopal sessions court rejecting the bail application of Twisha's lawyer-husband, Samarth Singh, and Madhya Pradesh police also announcing ₹10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The family said they are fighting this legal battle "almost entirely alone on the streets of Bhopal", citing a distinct lack of meaningful support from the local administration, political establishments, and prominent women's rights groups.

The family expressed grave concern over persistent rumours circulating within Bhopal's court premises that Twisha's mother-in-law, retired ADJ Giribala Singh, who secured bail after the incident, is allegedly using her influence within the local judiciary to pave the way for relief in higher judicial forums.

"Justice must not only be done but must also appear to be done to maintain public confidence in the rule of law," the family said in the statement.

Amid fears of evidence tampering, the family has submitted a list of demands to the probe team for the immediate preservation of primary digital and physical evidence, which includes securing all CCTV logs from the marital premises, surrounding access roads, and the emergency entry points of AIIMS Bhopal.

(via inputs from PTI)