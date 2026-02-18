Feb 17 - Media giant Condé Nast on Tuesday appointed insider Adam Baidawi as global editorial director of men's luxury magazine GQ, effective immediately. Condé Nast names insider Adam Baidawi as global editorial director of GQ

The appointment is the latest in a broader editorial reshuffle under Anna Wintour, who transitioned last year from leading American Vogue to overseeing most Condé Nast titles as global chief content officer and global editorial director.

Since then, Wintour has been reshaping top roles across the portfolio as the company moves toward a more centralized content structure.

Baidawi launched GQ Middle East as its editor-in-chief in 2018, before moving to the role of deputy global editorial director of GQ and head of editorial content at British GQ in 2021, where he doubled revenue on flagship events including Men of the Year and GQ Heroes, the company said.

As the company recalibrates its leadership ranks, the longtime GQ deputy will now steer both GQ and online music magazine Pitchfork, which is led by Mano Sundaresan.

Baidawi takes over from Will Welch, who said in a January 6 Instagram post that he would leave Condé Nast to work with musician and Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams in Paris.

"Adam makes perfect sense to lead GQ because he's a writer and journalist first — a cultural thinker at a time when the culture needs to be thought through, and even interrogated a little," Wintour said.

Baidawi's first print issue will be the September 2026 edition, the company said.

