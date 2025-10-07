Terri Clark asks fans to pray for her beloved dog Charlie. Here's what happened

Country star Terri Clark is asking fans to pray for her dog. The Better Things to Do singer shared an emotional update about her 14-year-old dachshund, Charlie, who was headed in for a medical procedure. As reported by Parade, Clark posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing Charlie resting beside her. Over it, she wrote: “Please say a prayer for my baby. She’s having a procedure done today.” Terri Clark shares emotional plea with fans: 'Please say a prayer'(Instagram/terriclarkmusic)

Fans rally behind Terri and Charlie

Within minutes, her followers flooded the comments with love and encouragement. “Prayers for Miss Charlie,” one fan wrote. Another message read, “May God direct the hands of the vet doing the surgery! God bless.”

The comments section quickly filled with warmth. One person wrote, “We love you, Charlie! Big hugs to all of you,” while another added, “Sending prayers and well-wishes to Miss Charlie!”

Clark has often opened up about her deep bond with her dogs. In a 2023 Instagram video, she introduced fans to Oliver, her rescued Labrador retriever, who turns five in December 2025, and Charlie, her tiny but spirited dachshund. “They become your entire life and they rule the roost and run the show around here. They’re my kids and I love them so much,” she said.

A singer loved for her voice - and her heart

Clark’s affection for animals is not new. In that same post, she thanked the Pet Community Center for providing affordable veterinary care, writing, “Dogs. They are the best… If you are looking for someone to bless on #GivingTuesday, please keep them in mind.”

The country music veteran - whose hits include When Boy Meets Girl, Poor Poor Pitiful Me, and You’re Easy on the Eyes - remains one of the genre’s most beloved artists. Her honesty and warmth, both in her music and personal life, continue to draw fans close.

