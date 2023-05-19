Country singer Jimmie Allen faces serious allegations of sexual assault, lawsuit reveals disturbing details

Jimmie Allen, American Idol in 2011, has achieved notable success with hit singles like 'Best Shot' and 'Make Me Want To.' These popular songs propelled him to the Grammy nomination for 'Best New Artist' and he made history as the first black solo singer to win new male artist of the year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2021. Discover the shocking allegations against country singer Jimmie Allen. (Image Credit: AP)(AP)

Allen's talents extend beyond music, as he has also authored a children's book titled 'My Voice Is a Trumpet.' Recently, he appeared as a judge on the music competition series 'My Kind of Country' by Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV+.

Amidst his numerous accomplishments, the ‘Best Shot’ artist is currently facing serious allegations of sexual assault and other heinous crimes.

A civil claim has been filed in Tennessee by an individual identified as Jane Doe, a former day-to-day staffer, accusing the country singer of rape, sexual assault, harassment, and more.

According to Variety, Jane alleges that she experienced a distressing pattern of sexual assault throughout her 18-month tenure as a member of Allen's professional team.

The charges brought by the Victim include sexual violence, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and mental anguish against the famous singer-writer. She has also filed allegations of gross negligence, participation in a sex trafficking endeavor, and other offenses against the singer's former management business, Wide Open Music. The lawsuit brings forth serious accusations that demand a thorough investigation and legal proceedings.

12 legal allegations against Jimmie Allen

Allegations claim that Wide Open Music was aware of Allen's history of inappropriate and vigorous sexual behavior and deliberately assigned the plaintiff, a recent college graduate, to work closely with him, requiring frequent solo travel and significant alone time. The plaintiff asserts that the singer engaged in grooming behaviour, including making sexually provoking comments in public and on stage. These actions later escalated to physical contact, including grabbing her without consent. In March 2021, the plaintiff woke up in her hotel room in a state of undress, experiencing physical pain and vaginal bleeding, with no memory of the events following a business meeting. She alleges that the country singer insisted she take the Plan B pill immediately and claims that he took her virginity without consent, going against her religious beliefs. She also states that he whispered, declaring, "You're mine now." During a stop on Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Allen reportedly touched the plaintiff inappropriately in the green room, displaying excitement at her distress. The plaintiff claims that Allen coerced her into spending intimate time with him in his garage prior to his Rose Parade performance in 2022. While attending one of Allen's performances on American Idol in February 2022, the plaintiff almost fainted on stage and was subsequently taken to the hospital. Medical professionals documented vaginal injuries and advised her to distance herself from whatever was causing her suffering. Allegations state that Allen groped her upper body, forced himself against her, and engaged in non-consensual touching using his fingers before and after his appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show in May 2021. The plaintiff claims that Allen choked her during sexual encounters, causing regular bleeding, uncontrollable weeping, and vomiting. It is alleged that the ‘down home’ singer addressed the plaintiff to abuse and harassment in plain sight during professional engagements, including iHeartRadio studio sessions, live concerts, the set of Family Feud, the Late Show With James Corden, and other events, even when his family was present. The plaintiff cites a specific incident of sexual assault by Allen during one of Luke Bryan's Crasha My Playa parties, which led her to search for a suicide prevention hotline. Allen allegedly filmed multiple sexual encounters with the plaintiff as a means of coercing her into silence. Wide Open Music reportedly terminated another day-to-day employee who had defended a female colleague against Allen's advances. When the plaintiff reported Allen's alleged abuse to the company and severed ties with him, she was initially suspended and subsequently fired.

The details of the story presented above have been gathered from a comprehensive investigation conducted by Variety. The report is based on interviews conducted with Jane Doe, as well as her friends and family.