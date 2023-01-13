Current Laga Re singer Nakash Aziz doesn’t mind south influence on Bollywood music

Singer Nakash Aziz’s latest song Current Laga Re from Cirkus (2021) garnered a lot of buzz first because it featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together after a long time. Secondly, the dance number received mixed responses from music lovers, with some feeling that the track is high on south Indian music influence. And that has left Aziz wondering what’s wrong in seeking inspiration from some other region of India.

“Well, if somebody has felt that way, then there must be some truth to it. But, I have to mention that we actually recorded the song before the pandemic,” says the singer.

In fact, a new edit of the song featuring Bollywood’s hit jodi left many social media users claiming that the song is a copy of Telugu star Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster song.

“We often try to make Punjabi songs in a film, just like that we do make some South Indian songs, Bengali songs, Gujarati songs, actually all kinds of numbers depending on the situation in the story. Maybe people are making this judgement based on the rhythm, music, as the song also has Tamil lyrics. But it is not something due to which we need to take offence. Issmein galat kya hai,” asks Aziz, who has sung hits such as Jabra Fan (Fan; 2015), and Naach Meri Jaan (Tubelight; 2017).

Explaining his point, he adds, “Agar Hindi movies mein south music ka influence aa raha hai, toh it is good. It is a reflection of what India is and shows the uniting of the industries. So, it is not something which is wrong. There is nothing wrong about taking inspiration from something that’s nice. I welcome such moves.”

For those who don't know, Aziz himself entered the film music world by giving a playback to a song in a South Indian film.

“For people, this trend of singing in multiple regions might be something new. I have been doing it since the beginning,” says the singer, who has also lent his musical expertise to recent Kannada film, Kantara.