Dead & Company return to Las Vegas Sphere for 2025 residency, check out dates

Dead & Company are returning to the Las Vegas Sphere for an 18-show spring residency next year. The rock band's two-month stay at the iconic arena will begin in March and run through mid-May 2025. Billed as “Dead & Company: Dead Forever – Live at Sphere,” the band's upcoming stint follows their relatively longer 30-show residency this summer.
Dead & Company return to Las Vegas Sphere for 18-show spring residency in 2025
Dead & Company has promised their fans “updated visuals” in their upcoming Sphere run, according to a press release. Earlier this year, they played for six weekends at the Las Vegas arena. Spread over eight weeks, their second residency will be their “only Sphere shows in 2025,” according to Variety.
In an announcement post made on Instagram, the band noted that their forthcoming residency will be in honour of the 10th anniversary of Dead & Company. The current line-up of the band includes original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, and John Mayer also shares co-frontman duties with Weir, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Jay Lane.
The full list of dates for Dead & Company 2025 Sphere residency
Thursday, March 20
Friday, March 21
Saturday, March 22
Thursday, March 27
Friday, March 28
Saturday, March 29
Thursday, April 17
Friday, April 18
Saturday, April 19
Thursday, April 24
Friday, April 25
Saturday, April 26
Friday, May 9
Saturday, May 10
Sunday, May 11
Thursday, May 15
Friday, May 16
Saturday, May 17
Fans excited for Dead & Company Las Vegas Sphere return
Shortly after the announcement, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. “Oh boy! Here we go again!!!” wrote one fan on Instagram. “See u at the sphere!! It’s like a movie inside with my fav soundtrack,” another commented. A third person chimed in with, “The best thing I’ve seen all month!!!” while a fourth noted, “Omg I just got crazy chills! How can I concentrate here at work now?? Lol”
