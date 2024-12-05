Dead & Company return to Las Vegas Sphere for 2025 residency, check out dates

Dead & Company are returning to the Las Vegas Sphere for an 18-show spring residency next year. The rock band's two-month stay at the iconic arena will begin in March and run through mid-May 2025. Billed as “Dead & Company: Dead Forever – Live at Sphere,” the band's upcoming stint follows their relatively longer 30-show residency this summer. Dead & Company are returning to Las Vegas Sphere for 2025 spring residency with 18 shows

Dead & Company has promised their fans “updated visuals” in their upcoming Sphere run, according to a press release. Earlier this year, they played for six weekends at the Las Vegas arena. Spread over eight weeks, their second residency will be their “only Sphere shows in 2025,” according to Variety.

In an announcement post made on Instagram, the band noted that their forthcoming residency will be in honour of the 10th anniversary of Dead & Company. The current line-up of the band includes original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, and John Mayer also shares co-frontman duties with Weir, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Jay Lane.

The full list of dates for Dead & Company 2025 Sphere residency

Thursday, March 20

Friday, March 21

Saturday, March 22

Thursday, March 27

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Thursday, April 17

Friday, April 18

Saturday, April 19

Thursday, April 24

Friday, April 25

Saturday, April 26

Friday, May 9

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Thursday, May 15

Friday, May 16

Saturday, May 17

Fans excited for Dead & Company Las Vegas Sphere return

Shortly after the announcement, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. “Oh boy! Here we go again!!!” wrote one fan on Instagram. “See u at the sphere!! It’s like a movie inside with my fav soundtrack,” another commented. A third person chimed in with, “The best thing I’ve seen all month!!!” while a fourth noted, “Omg I just got crazy chills! How can I concentrate here at work now?? Lol”