Phil Lesh, legendary bassist of the Grateful Dead, passed away at 84

Phil Lesh, the Grateful Dead's iconic sound, passed away on Friday at the age of 84. Known for his influential work with the band and for contributing to various Grateful Dead offshoots after guitarist Jerry Garcia's passing in 1995, Lesh’s musical legacy spanned decades. Phil Lesh performs with The Dead, at the Forum in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles, on May 9, 2009. Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at age 84. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)(AP)

The announcement was shared on his official Instagram page: “Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}