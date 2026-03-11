Dhurandhar's Fa9la rapper Flipperachi won't perform in India due to middle east conflict. Know details

The caption read, "Unfortunately, @flipperachay will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend due to the current situation in the Middle East. We’ll miss him on the lineup, but the UN40 weekend is still packed with incredible performances and experiences. See you there."

A note read, "In light of the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN4O this weekend. While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments at UN4O."

Flipperachi , the Bahraini rapper who became popular in India after his song FA9LA featured in the spy film Dhurandhar, issued a statement about his performance in India. Taking to its official Instagram account, Saregama India on Wednesday shared the update.

About UN40 The UN40 Music & Beyond festival in India will be held at the NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on March 14–15. This event will feature artists such as Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, and Raja Kumari, among others.

What about Flipperachi's Mumbai show The rapper was also scheduled to perform in Mumbai on March 13 (Friday) at Phoenix Marketcity. However, Flipperachi hasn't issued a statement about his show in the city. District.in on its website shows the event as "cancelled."

How have fans reacted Reacting to the news, a fan said, "Oh, I was expecting to watch him live. But safety is first. Hope he travels to India soon." A comment read, "Oh no! Hope he performs across India once things get back to normal." A person wrote, "I wish he would announce new dates soon. His show will be so much fun."

What did Flipperachi earlier say about his Mumbai show In a statement, Flipperachi had said, “India has shown me incredible love, and Mumbai is a city I’ve always wanted to perform in. The energy, the people, the culture, it all feels very familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional and unforgettable. Mumbai, get ready.”