Dhurandhar’s FA9LA rapper Flipperachi to make India debut this March. Check out the venues, dates announced

Flipperachi, the Bahraini rapper who became popular in India after his song FA9LA featured in the spy film Dhurandhar, will make his debut in the country in March this year, the organisers announced on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Eva Live shared that Flipperachi will perform in Mumbai. Flipperachi won hearts in India with his song FA9LA.

Where will Flipperachi perform in Mumbai The show will be held on March 13, 2026, at Phoenix Marketcity. In its post, Eva Live wrote, “The voice that gave Dhurandhar its iconic FA9LA. Presenting, FLIPPERACHI - Live in Mumbai. 13th March - Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai @marketcitykurla.”

"The concert promises an immersive live experience, combining Flipperachi’s signature sound with high-octane visuals and crowd-driven moments that have become a hallmark of his shows worldwide," as per a press note.