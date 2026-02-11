Dhurandhar’s FA9LA rapper Flipperachi to make India debut this March. Check out the venues, dates announced
Flipperachi, the Bahraini rapper who became popular in India after his song FA9LA featured in the spy film Dhurandhar, will make his debut in the country in March this year, the organisers announced on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Eva Live shared that Flipperachi will perform in Mumbai.
Where will Flipperachi perform in Mumbai
The show will be held on March 13, 2026, at Phoenix Marketcity. In its post, Eva Live wrote, “The voice that gave Dhurandhar its iconic FA9LA. Presenting, FLIPPERACHI - Live in Mumbai. 13th March - Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai @marketcitykurla.”
"The concert promises an immersive live experience, combining Flipperachi’s signature sound with high-octane visuals and crowd-driven moments that have become a hallmark of his shows worldwide," as per a press note.
How did the internet react
A fan said, “This is going to be so exciting! Hey Mumbaikars, get ready to dance your heart out.” A person wrote, “Can't keep calm, can't stop singing his songs. Looking forward to the fun!” “This is going to be epic! Tickets will sell out! Crazy!” read a comment. An Instagram user said, “Add more venues, cities. This won't be enough.”
When and how can fans buy tickets
The exclusive presale for HDFC Bank Mastercard credit and debit card holders will commence on February 14 at 12 pm IST and conclude on February 16 at the same time. This will be followed by the Mastercard presale, starting on February 16 at 12:30 pm IST and ending on February 19 at 12 pm IST. General ticket sales will go live shortly thereafter on February 19 from 12:30 pm IST onwards. Tickets are exclusively available on District by Zomato.
What did Flipperachi say about his Mumbai show
In a statement, Flipperachi said, “India has shown me incredible love, and Mumbai is a city I’ve always wanted to perform in. The energy, the people, the culture, it all feels very familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional and unforgettable. Mumbai, get ready.”
Where else will Flipperachi perform
Aside from Mumbai, Flipperachi is only confirmed to perform in Bengaluru on March 14 at the UN40 Music Festival. This makes his Mumbai appearance highly anticipated.
More about FA9LA
In Dhurandhar, Flipperachi's high-energy track FA9LA was used as the background score for actor Akshaye Khanna's entry scene in the film. It has since been loved on social media and music platforms, becoming one of the standout musical moments from the movie's soundtrack.
