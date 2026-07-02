Diljit Dosanjh says 'mubarak' to both CJP protestors and govt, wants nothing to do with it: I'm artist, not a politician

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is not someone who stays mum on social and political issues. In the past, the popular singer has raised the farmers’ issues during the widespread farmers’ protests and also separately chided Khalistani separatists for trying to use his concert for their propaganda. Now, the singer pleaded ignorance as a fan asked him his opinion about the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party protest at the Jantar Mantar, urging fans to ‘keep me away’ from all things political.

Diljit responds to fan’s query about CJP protest

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Diljit conducted an Instagram Live session with fans on Wednesday, during which he answered their questions and read out their messages. One fan alluded to the protest at Jantar Mantar and wrote in Punjabi. “Bro, Jantar Mantar protest baare…(say something about the Jantar Mantar protest).” At this, Diljit responded, half in Punjabi and half in English. “What protest is this at Jantar Mantar. Bro, keep me away from these protests and all.” The singer then paused and added, “I am an artist. I am not a politician.”

He then continued in Punjabi, “I don’t know what you think of me. See, everything cannot be put right. Jo protest kar rahe hain, unhe mubarakan, jinke layi protest hori, unhe vi mubarakan. (Whoever is protesting, congratulations to them. Whoever the protest is against, congratulations to them too). I have no idea what it is about.”

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Diljit Dosanjh's political ‘entanglement’

{{^usCountry}} In 2020, Diljit made headlines after he came out in support of farmers' protests against the contentious farm bills, which were later repealed by the central government. However, in May this year, the singer-actor ruled out a foray into politics after a civil society group publicly appealed to him to enter politics. “My job is to entertain people. I'm very happy in my field. Thank you so much,” he had posted on X. What is the CJP protest? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2020, Diljit made headlines after he came out in support of farmers' protests against the contentious farm bills, which were later repealed by the central government. However, in May this year, the singer-actor ruled out a foray into politics after a civil society group publicly appealed to him to enter politics. “My job is to entertain people. I'm very happy in my field. Thank you so much,” he had posted on X. What is the CJP protest? {{/usCountry}}

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The CJP, which started as a digital satirical outfit, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. They have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper-leak controversy.

The outfit's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has said the agitation would not remain limited to education-related issues and that other accountability issues, including electoral matters such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, would also be raised.

Diljit Dosanjh's recent work

Diljit was most recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Partition. The film, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, received critical acclaim but had a slow start at the box office. Eventually, the film benefited from positive word-of-mouth, gaining momentum in its second and third weeks.