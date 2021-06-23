DJ Sheizwood says reality show judges are only promoting themselves: 'I stay away'

Ashish Chandra, who was a bhajan singer before he transformed himself and became a popular remix artist who goes by DJ Sheizwood, has opened up about his journey in the music industry.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, DJ Sheizwood said, "I am most comfortable in indie music and most of my hit songs came from there. I try to challenge myself. I create different song each time I was recognised as someone doing one particular thing, So when people only called me up for remixes, I changed track and create something different. If you go back and see my journey, I started my career as Ashish Chandra. My first song was with Gulshan Kumar."

"It was for an album called Shiv Aradhna in 1993. It was a big hit and till 2003, I did around 100 albums and more than 1000 mythological songs. Then I felt people began categorising me. So, I came out with Mere Piya Gae Rangoon remix. Then, after more than 50 albums of remixes and record labels started asking me remixes alone. Then my first Punjabi hit happened and this year, I came out with Mai Sharaabi. I have always been reinventing and challenging myself."

Asked if reality shows play any role in nurturing talent, he said, "My stand from the very first day is not positive. It (Reality show) is a way to market your product, no one is bothered about the talent. You should try to promote, or rather, help the talent. Maybe give them opportunity to make a big debut in Bollywood. If given the offer and right guidance, the talented artists can become the next RD Burman."

Also read: Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader succumbs to Covid-19

"How is it that you (singing reality shows) have seasons? Your seasons are not ending, the other channels begun similar stuff. That is the problem. I always stay away from these. The real talent will get their own journey. Also, there is no one to say I will promote or help this girl/boy (contestant). You (judges) are so insecure you are only promoting yourself."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON