Drake fires shots at Kendrick Lamar with new ‘Taylor Made’ diss track

The release of Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative LP, ‘We Don’t Trust You,’ has sparked a rap war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Hip-hop artist Drake, who had been sued for his participation in the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston in which 10 people were killed, has been dismissed from the case, a judge ruled Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The tension escalated when Drake dropped a diss track titled ‘Push Ups,’ targeting Lamar.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Drake then quickly dropped another diss called ‘Taylor Made’ on Friday evening.

Drake took to Instagram to share ‘Taylor Made,’ which is not available on streaming platforms at the time of writing this article.

The track features AI-generated vocals from iconic rappers Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

The AI Tupac delivers lines that seem to call out to Lamar, saying, “Kendrick, we need ya, the West Coast savior / Engraving your name in some hip-hop history. If you deal with this viciously / You seem a little nervous about all the publicity.”

ALSO READ| BTS RM tries to act as a 'peacemaker' in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef; Armys poke fun

It is anyway evident that ‘Taylor Made’ cleverly alludes to Taylor Swift, who coincidentally dropped her album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ the same day.

Drake says Lamar might not respond to avoid clashing with Swift.

Drake vs Lamar rap beef

The rap war traces back to Lamar’s ‘Like That’ verse, a direct response to Cole’s ‘First Person Shooter.’

Lamar dismissively addressed the notion of ‘the big three,’ comprising himself, Drake, and Cole, by singing, “Yeah get up with me, fuck sneak dissing/‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches/Motherfuck the big three, n—a, it’s just big me.”

Cole entered the fray earlier this month with ‘7 Minute Drill,’ which was more a collection of ambivalent criticisms than a full-fledged diss.

Cole later renounced the track, labelling it “the lamest shit I ever did in my fucking life,” and removed it then from his mixtape “Might Delete Later.”

Drake’s ‘Push Ups’ is a pointed retort to Lamar, ridiculing everything from his guest verses to his stature in the rap game.

Drake also taunts, “Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty,” and questions Lamar’s influence, “How the f**k you big steppin’ with a size 7 mens on?”

ALSO READ| ‘BBL Drizzy’: Drake-Rick Ross beef is far from over; diss tracks blow hip-hop competition out of the water

“Pipsqueak, pipe down/You ain’t in no big three, SZA got you wiped down/Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down/Like your label, boy, you Interscope right now,” he went on.

Drak dismissed Cole as weak, singing, “And that f**kin’ song y’all got is not starting beef with us/This shit brewin’ in a pot, now I’m heating up/I don’t care what Cole think, that Dot shit was weak as f**k.”