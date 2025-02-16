Ed Sheeran surprises fans at Gurugram concert wearing Team India jersey on stage: 'Give him Indian passport now'

Singer Ed Sheeran, known for his hit songs Perfect and Shape of You, delivered a memorable concert on Saturday at the Leisure Valley Ground in Gurugram. Thousands of people from various parts of the Delhi NCR turned up for his final performance as part of the Mathematics Tour to India and he didn't disappoint. (Also Read | Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran on a scooter ride in his hometown, ditches heavy security. Watch) Ed Sheeran performed in Gurugram on Saturday evening.

Ed Sheeran surprises Delhi NCR fans

The singer surprised his NCR fans by wearing the Indian cricket team's official jersey on stage. He showed support ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE. In a clip shared on Instagram, wearing the T-shirt and black pants, he thanked the audience. He was greeted with applause and cheers.

Fans shower him with love

A fan posted a clip from the event on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Give Ed Sheeran his Aadhaar, Pan, and Ration card. Look at him ace the Dream 11 jersey. India love." "He is phenomenal," read a comment. "Give him an Indian passport right now, I demand," tweeted a person.

About Ed Sheeran's Gurugram show

Singer-actor Lisa Mishra opened the concert, setting the mood for the evening as people grooved to her performance. After a wait of another half-hour, Ed turned up on stage. The first song of the day was Castle on the Hill, and after performing the track, he addressed the crowd.

The 33-year-old singer then spoke about how he wanted to perform in different parts of the country, unlike his previous concert which all took place in Mumbai.

"The first time I came to tour India was in 2015, we played in Mumbai. The next time we came, we played in Mumbai, and the next time we came, we played in Mumbai. The last time we came, I said, 'Why don't we play anywhere else.' They said, 'Where do you want to play next?" I said, 'Next time, we'll play everywhere except Mumbai. We will go to all cities of India," he said.

About Ed's Mathematics Tour to India

Ed began his Mathematics Tour to India in Pune on January 30, and has already performed in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Shillong. About his time in Delhi, Ed said he shot videos in various parts of the city. "It's amazing to see, we went to Old Delhi yesterday... What a place! Thank you so much for having me here in your beautiful country," he said.

Ed belted out hits after hits, such as Thinking Out Loud, Photograph, You Need Me, I Don't Need You, Take It Back, Don't, Give Me Love, Lego House and a dozen more. The singer briefly paused his performance on Happier after he noticed that someone fainted in the crowd. He asked the security to check on the person and exited the stage but resumed the show a minute later.

Ed reserved the best of his tracks for the final moments. He first performed Perfect, which was met with loud cheers from the audience and then came Shape of You. As soon as the opening beats of the global hit played, the audience erupted with cheers, singing every lyric in unison.