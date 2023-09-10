News / Entertainment / Music / Ed Sheeran's Vegas show heats up - Literally! Concert canceled as fans fainted

By Prapti Upadhayay
Sep 10, 2023

Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran left his fans disappointed when he canceled his highly-anticipated Las Vegas concert just hours before showtime. The sudden decision came as fans endured scorching triple-digit heat while waiting to enter Allegiant Stadium.

Eyewitness accounts from fans standing in the unforgiving sun described fainting and even vomiting due to the extreme conditions. Several individuals had to be wheeled away in wheelchairs, and one heroic act saw a group of fans carrying a passed-out woman to a medical tent.

Ed Sheeran, known for his heartfelt music, expressed his apologies and explained the situation via Instagram. While he didn't provide specific details, it seemed to be related to production issues. He told his fans, "I can't believe I'm typing this, but there's been some challenges encountered during the load-in of our Vegas show. It's impossible to go forward with the show. I'm so sorry. I know everyone has traveled in for this, and I wish I could change it."

To the relief of his fans, Sheeran rescheduled the concert for Saturday, October 28, with tickets for the canceled show being honored on that date. He concluded his message with a heartfelt, "I'm so, so sorry x."

Fans, already frustrated with the oppressive heat outside the venue, were further disappointed when they were told the show was canceled after finally being allowed inside. Allegiant Stadium acknowledged the seriousness of the heat and issued a statement of apology, saying, "Stadium doors were opened at 5:05 pm to get fans out of the heat, and we have ensured that anyone requiring assistance has received it."

Despite the disappointment, Ed Sheeran endeared himself to some fans by personally interacting with them, taking selfies, and trying to make the best of a challenging situation.

