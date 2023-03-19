Elon Mask's ‘limbic resonance’ tweet for Taylor Swift slammed by fans; they tell him 'to stay away from her'

Taylor Swift began her much-awaited The Eras Tour in the US on March 17. Since then, fans have been sharing clips on Twitter and her name as well as Eras Tour has been trending on the microblogging site. While many praised the singer for her on stage performance, the singer received an unlikely compliment from none other Twitter CEO Elon Musk that has taken some users by surprise. (Also read: Taylor Swift drops four new songs ahead of her Eras Tour) Elon Musk's comment on Taylor Swift has gone viral on Twitter.

When Satoshi Nakamoto, which is the name used by Dogecoin founder Billy Markus, tweeted about Taylor Swift, saying, "Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree you’ll be kicked off the internet I’m pretty sure," Elon Musk replied to it. He tweeted, "Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional." While many scratched their heads to understand what exactly Elon meant as he shared an unusual compliment for the singer, several fans also noticed that he had previously commented on the main post of Taylor Swift with a cigarette emoticon.

According to the website Psych Mechanics, limbic resonance is defined as “a state of deep emotional and physiological connection between two people. The limbic system in the brain is the seat of emotions. When two people are in limbic resonance, their limbic systems are in tune with each other.” It points to the idea of ‘catching’ another person’s emotions. Elon's comment sparked hilarious reactions online with many fans even saying that he is stalking her and should stay away from her.

The Eras Tour Twitter handle wrote under Elon's cigarette emoticon comment: "Leave her alone…" A fan commented, "Elon have you considered dating Taylor Swift? The breakup album would be legendary." Another comment read, "You are right but stop talking about her."

Taylor hasn't publicly responded to Elon's comment yet. Meanwhile she opened the tour with the song Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince, at State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, with a set total of 44 songs over a span of three hours and 15 minutes.

