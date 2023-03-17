Taylor Swift drops four new songs ahead of her Eras Tour

Ahead of her long-awaited The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is giving her fans new reasons to cheer. The singer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she will drop four previously unreleased songs at midnight ET/ 9 p.m. PT, on the eve of the first night of her Eras Tour. (Also read: Taylor Swift's All Too Well (10 Minute Version) included in Stanford syllabus) Taylor Swift has released four songs ahead of The Eras Tour.(REUTERS)

Taylor took to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight 9 (clock and smile emoticon) Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version), If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version) and All of the Girls You Loved Before." The four tracks are re-recordings of the singer’s contributions to the soundtrack to 2012's The Hunger Games which are Eyes Open and Safe & Sound which features Joy Williams and John Paul White. Meanwhile, All of the Girls You Loved Before is an unreleased track which was considered for Taylor Swift’s 2019 album Lover. The song was leaked in February this year, after which it went viral on TikTok when numerous fans requested the singer for its official release.

Taylor Swift on her Instagram Stories.

The release of these four songs coincide with the beginning of her Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium today on March 17, where she will perform again on the next day. The Eras Tour will also include additional performances from Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, Haim, MUNA, Gracie Abrams, and Gayle.

The singer recently posted pictures of herself rehearsing for The Eras Tour, where she was seen practicing on stage. The singer posted a couple of pictures where she can be seen singing on an empty stage rehearsing by herself. she captioned the post saying, "In my Eras era (nails emoticon)".

Last week, it was announced that Taylor's All Too Well (10 Minute Version) will be taught to students at Stanford University. The song which won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Music Video, will be taught as part of the syllabus of the upcoming winter quarter as one of the classes taught under the module of Stanford’s Introductory Studies.

