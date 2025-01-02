Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off baby bump, can't wait to welcome baby. See pics

ANI |
Jan 02, 2025 07:04 AM IST

The 29-year-old daughter of Eminem, Hailie Jade, who is pregnant with her first child shared a post on New Year's Eve with her husband Evan McClintock.

The 29-year-old daughter of Eminem, Hailie Jade, who is pregnant with her first child, shared an emotional post on New Year's Eve with her husband Evan McClintock. While wishing her fans a 'Happy New Year', she also shared her excitement for new beginnings in her life.

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her baby bump.
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the influencer and daughter of Eminem, shared adorable photos in which Evan can be seen holding her baby bump as she stands in front of the Christmas tree. Hailie donned a white dress and paired it with blue jeans. Her husband, on the other hand, wore a black shirt.

"Things are going to look so different this time next year & we can't wait Happy New Year everyone!!" she captioned the post.

Before the New Year's Eve post, the Just A Little Shady podcast host gave a peek into her Christmas and 29th birthday celebrations on Instagram on December 25. In the video, her family sang "Happy Birthday" while she sat in front of their Christmas tree. The influencer then blew out the candles from the cake that had "29" written over the top. "Last year in my twenties starts now ," she wrote in her caption, “Oh & of course, Merry Christmas.”

Earlier in October, Scott and her podcast co-host Brittany Ednie spoke about her pregnancy and revealed that "people did not know" she was pregnant when she and McClintock got married in May.

"Whenever people were turned around, [Hailie] would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night," Ednie recalled as Scott added that she was "taking one for the team."

Scott and her husband shared that they started working on the nursery for their baby boy on October 28, with Scott saying it was their "most special project yet."

The couple later did a sex reveal for their baby on an episode of Just A Little Shady in November, as per People.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On