Ethan Slater's ex-wife Lilly Jay says Ariana Grande's relationship left her family as ‘collateral damage’

Lilly Jay, the estranged wife of Ethan Slater, believes her family is collateral damage left behind by his new relationship with Ariana Grande.

In a Page Six exclusive, Jay revealed her thoughts on recent developments in the romantic life of her now ex-husband.“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl.”

“My family is just collateral damage.”

The musician said that she’s focusing on raising her and Slater’s baby and being “a good mom.”

“The story is her and Dalton,” Jay adds, referencing Grande’s divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez. The couple was married for two years.

Page Six reported that Jay has been “calling every news outlet to get this story out” according to sources. “She’s telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child,” added the source.

“She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong,” believes the insider considering Slater had been separated from Jay for two months before pursuing Grande. However, Slater was still married to Jay while dating Ariana Grande.

“Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child.”

On July 26, Slater filed for divorce from Lilly Jay after being married for four years. Although the reason for this decision has not been revealed, the dissolution came about a week after Slater and Grande’s affair was exposed. They started dating two months after both separated from their spouses.

Lilly Jay was allegedly blindsided by her husband’s relationship with Grande. “It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” insiders told Page Six.

The insider also claimed that Ariana Grande is the reason behind Slater’s split with Jay since they “suddenly” broke up when “nothing appeared wrong between them.”

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Grande and Gomez parted amicably. “They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” revealed their sources.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship was exposed when a picture of the ‘Wicked’ cast at a celebration went viral. In the photo, Slater could be seen with his arm around Grande.

