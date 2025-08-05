Exclusive | Monali Thakur channels personal pain of abuse, betrayal for new song Ek Baar Phir

Singer Monali Thakur has largely been guarded about her personal life. Despite being a public figure, Monali has led a quiet life, keeping her off-stage life away from the limelight. However, in what can be called a catharsis of sorts, her upcoming song Ek Baar Phir blends her private and public lives for the first time. The music video of the song focuses on betrayal, heartbreak, and abuse, and sources share that it is drawn from Monali's personal life. Monali Thakur's new song, Ek Baar Phir, is about abuse and betrayal.

Monali Thakur's new song Ek Baar Phir

The promo of the song, which is yet to be released, features Monali as her character faces a barrage of abuse, both verbal and physical, as she is slapped and choked. There are montage shots of the singer reflecting on her life and journey in various locations. A voiceover from Monali says in Hindi, "When someone close to you hurts and betrays you, your heart weeps a thousand tears, and you wonder, 'Why did this happen with me?'"

But the promo ends on a positive note as the singer's voice says that life cannot be lived with regret and baggage. "However much the world hurts you, one can't accept defeat," the singer is heard saying in the promo.

Sources close to the singer tell us that the emotions depicted in the song, and the story of the song itself, are drawn from real life, with Monali channelling her personal pain in many parts. The song is supposed to drop later this month. Monali had teased the song with a poster on her Instagram last week.

Monali Thakur's life and career

Monali began her singing career at the age of 13 with a Bengali song. Her finish as a finalist in the second season of Indian Idol in 2006 brought her nationwide fame. But it was only after she sang Khwab Dekhe and Zara Zara Touch Me in Race (2008) that Monali's career took off. She has since sung many successful and memorable songs, winning a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and a Filmfare Award for Sawaar Loon.

Monali married Maik Richter, a restaurateur based in Switzerland, in 2017. She made her marriage public only in 2020, and revealed that she met Maik during a backpacking trip to Europe.