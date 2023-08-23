Fantasy Boys to debut with 11 members without Yu Junwon, say group's agencies: His parents made him leave…

Fantasy Boys, which was scheduled to make its debut as a 12-member group, will now be seen without Yu Junwon. As per Soompi, the agencies of Fantasy Boys’ issued a statement giving details on why he will not be part of the group. In response to an SBS report, the agencies said that Yu Junwon’s parents demanded a revision of his contract with an 'increased profit sharing rate.' It added that Yu Junwon's parents made him ‘leave without permission twice.' They also said that he wouldn't join the group. (Also Read | BLACKPINK’s Jennie opens up about restrictions on life as K-pop idol) Yu Junwon is no longer a part of Fantasy Boys.

Fantasy Boys agencies talk about Yu Junwon

Soompi quoted the agencies' statement, "Hello. This is FUNKY STUDIO, the production company of Fantasy Boys, and POCKETDOL STUDIO entrusted with management. We would like to deliver our stance regarding Fantasy Boys ’ Yu Junwon that was reported today. We would like to inform you that Yu Junwon, who was selected as [a member of] the debut group Fantasy Boys through MBC’s audition program Fantasy Boys, will not be able to participate in group activities due to absence without leave."

Fantasy Boys agencies reveal what his parents asked

It also read, "Fantasy Boys is a group that was created by votes from viewers through a survival program with the aim of making a debut. We sincerely apologize for [Fantasy Boys] not being able to be together as the 12 members who were supported by the viewers. Right after the program ended, we discussed the contract with Yu Junwon and Yu Junwon’s parents more than a dozen times."

The statement also added, "Despite the fact that the contract was written according to the standard terms and conditions established and recommended by the Fair Trade Commission, Yu Junwon’s parents demanded revision of the contract with an increased profit sharing rate under the pretext that [Yu Junwon] ranked No. 1 in voting, comparing him with other members."

Yu Junwon's parents also clarifed he won't be part of group

Their statement wrote, "If we adjust the profit sharing rate differently from other members based on the final vote ranking, equity issues may arise, so we fully explained why we couldn’t do that every time [they asked]. However, Yu Junwon’s parents made Yu Junwon leave without permission twice, and at the same time, they notified us that he would not be able to join the group in the end."

About Fantasy Boys

"As a result, Fantasy Boys will debut as an 11-member group consisting of Kim Gyurae, Hong Seongmin, Oh Hyeontae, Lee Hanbin, Ling Qi, Kang Minseo, Hikari, K-Soul, Kim Wooseok, Hikaru, and Kaedan. We will do our best to resolve this issue amicably and will not hold back our full support so that the remaining 11 members can prepare for their debut without concerns. We ask for unchanging warm support and encouragement for the members who are about to debut. Thank you," the statement concluded.

As per the report, the members of Fantasy Boys were decided on the show Fantasy Boys, the male version of My Teen Girl, in June. Fantasy Boys will make their debut in September this year.

