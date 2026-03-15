Fight breaks out at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Delhi concert, police intervene as singer continues performing. Watch
Yo Yo Honey Singh's My Story World Tour concert in Delhi featured a chaotic fight among fans, prompting police intervention.
Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently busy with the India leg of his My Story World Tour. The singer kicked off his concert in Delhi on March 14 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. While social media is flooded with fans praising his performance, a video surfaced online showing how the concert turned chaotic after a fight broke out in the crowd.
Fight errupts at Honey Singh's Delhi concert
A video shared by an Instagram user showed a heated argument escalating into a major fight. Several attendees were seen hitting each other aggressively and throwing drinks at one another. Honey Singh, seemingly unaware of the scuffle, continued to perform on stage. As the situation escalated, the Delhi Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. Sharing the video, the creator wrote, “It’s not a concert until this happens.”
About Honey Singh’s concert
Fans gathered in large numbers at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium to catch a glimpse of Honey Singh performing live. Several videos from the concert surfaced online, showing the singer performing some of his hit songs, including Desi Kalakaar, Sunny Sunny, Millionaire, Blue Eyes, and Laal Pari. He also invited actor Soundarya Sharma on stage to perform with him on Laal Pari.
The singer also claimed to have shot a music video during the live concert and shared a clip on Instagram. He wrote, “First time ever a music video was shot at a live show in history, and we made that history with @laurengottlieb at my first show of the My Story World Tour – India Chapter in Delhi. From emotional fan moments to all, last night was unforgettable.”
He further described the Delhi concert as a night he will always remember and added, “Some stories are told, but the real ones are proved with actions. Delhi was the beginning of my India chapter, and the energy, the love, the emotions… everything was magical. A night I’ll never forget.”
Honey Singh's performances after Delhi
After creating a buzz with his Delhi concert, Honey Singh is now set to perform in Ahmedabad on March 21. The tour will then move to Mumbai on March 28, followed by Pune on April 4. He will also perform in Kota on April 11, Indore on April 25, Lucknow on May 2, and Kolkata on May 9. The singer will conclude the India leg of his tour in Bengaluru on May 16.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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