Fight breaks out at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Delhi concert, police intervene as singer continues performing. Watch

A video shared by an Instagram user showed a heated argument escalating into a major fight. Several attendees were seen hitting each other aggressively and throwing drinks at one another. Honey Singh, seemingly unaware of the scuffle, continued to perform on stage. As the situation escalated, the Delhi Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. Sharing the video, the creator wrote, “It’s not a concert until this happens.”

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently busy with the India leg of his My Story World Tour. The singer kicked off his concert in Delhi on March 14 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. While social media is flooded with fans praising his performance, a video surfaced online showing how the concert turned chaotic after a fight broke out in the crowd.

About Honey Singh’s concert Fans gathered in large numbers at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium to catch a glimpse of Honey Singh performing live. Several videos from the concert surfaced online, showing the singer performing some of his hit songs, including Desi Kalakaar, Sunny Sunny, Millionaire, Blue Eyes, and Laal Pari. He also invited actor Soundarya Sharma on stage to perform with him on Laal Pari.

The singer also claimed to have shot a music video during the live concert and shared a clip on Instagram. He wrote, “First time ever a music video was shot at a live show in history, and we made that history with @laurengottlieb at my first show of the My Story World Tour – India Chapter in Delhi. From emotional fan moments to all, last night was unforgettable.”

He further described the Delhi concert as a night he will always remember and added, “Some stories are told, but the real ones are proved with actions. Delhi was the beginning of my India chapter, and the energy, the love, the emotions… everything was magical. A night I’ll never forget.”