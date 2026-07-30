Girish and the Chronicles on taking Indian rock global, how Gen Z is embracing heavy metal and rebellion | Interview

In an era where trends seem to change by the day, the music industry is evolving just as rapidly. While streaming charts are largely dominated by pop, hip-hop and electronic music, hard rock and heavy metal have continued to carve out a devoted space in India's musical landscape. Far from becoming a relic of the past defined only by nostalgic guitar riffs and classic anthems, rock is finding a new generation of listeners alongside its loyal fanbase.

Girish and the Chronicles are gearing up for their Mumbai concert on July 31. (Instagram/@girishandthechronicles)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Singer Kayan on rejecting industry boxes and why Indian indie music is finally having its moment | Exclusive

The genre's resurgence is reflected in India's increasingly packed live music calendar, with international acts such as Guns N' Roses returning this November, Foo Fighters set to make their long-awaited India debut in early 2027, and legendary bands like Linkin Park and Green Day headlining Lollapalooza India. If anything, rock 'n' roll is proving that it's very much alive and thriving.

Few bands embody this evolution and India's growing presence on the global rock stage quite like Girish and the Chronicles (GATC). Formed in Gangtok, Sikkim, the hard rock and heavy metal outfit draws heavily from the spirit of '80s classic metal and '90s hard rock, while forging a sound that is distinctly their own. Staying true to those influences, the band has built a formidable reputation both at home and abroad, reaching the quarter-finals of America's Got Talent in 2025, sharing the stage with international heavyweights such as Guns N' Roses, and festival performances alongside acts including Skid Row, Nazareth and Bullet for My Valentine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Girish and the Chronicles was formed in Gangtok, Sikkim.

{{^usCountry}} With their unapologetically old-school sound and electrifying live performances, Girish and the Chronicles, now based in Bangalore, have emerged as one of India's most recognisable rock exports. Ahead of their upcoming concert at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai, HT Entertainment spoke with band members Girish Pradhan (lead vocalist), Yogesh Pradhan (bass guitarist), Suraz Tikhatri (lead guitarist) and Nagen Sarki (drummer), about the band's journey from Sikkim to international stages, the changing face of India's rock scene, staying true to classic heavy metal in a trend-driven industry, and what fans can expect from their next live show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With their unapologetically old-school sound and electrifying live performances, Girish and the Chronicles, now based in Bangalore, have emerged as one of India's most recognisable rock exports. Ahead of their upcoming concert at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai, HT Entertainment spoke with band members Girish Pradhan (lead vocalist), Yogesh Pradhan (bass guitarist), Suraz Tikhatri (lead guitarist) and Nagen Sarki (drummer), about the band's journey from Sikkim to international stages, the changing face of India's rock scene, staying true to classic heavy metal in a trend-driven industry, and what fans can expect from their next live show. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here are excerpts from the interview.

Girish and the Chronicles started in Sikkim. Is there a story behind how the band was formed? What lessons from the band’s early years are still part of its DNA?

Sikkim had a vibrant rock culture, especially when we were in school. Rock and metal weren’t just genres of music, they were woven into the youth culture. There were school competitions, local concerts and bands playing almost every weekend, so growing up in that environment naturally inspired us to pick up instruments and dream of having a band of our own.

In short, while the name Girish and the Chronicles was officially established in 2009, the core lineup had actually started playing together about three years earlier. Yogesh and I had been making music since we were kids. Around my college days, I met Suraz through a band competition, and we immediately connected over our shared love for hard rock and heavy metal. As things evolved and Nagen joined the fold, the chemistry felt right and GATC was officially born.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If there’s one lesson we’ve carried with us from those early days, it’s the importance of adapting, surviving and continuing to stay relevant without losing sight of who you are. The music industry changes constantly, audiences evolve and the way people discover music keeps shifting. We’ve learned to embrace those changes while staying true to ourselves. At the end of the day, it’s always about the songs. As long as we’re writing music that feels honest to us and continues to connect with people, we’ll keep evolving and moving forward.

Rock and metal have a loyal following in India, but it mostly consists of the older generation. Do you see younger people discovering the genre and attending your concerts?

I actually feel it’s quite the opposite. I think there’s a whole new generation of rock and metal fans emerging. Maybe they’re not all listening to the ‘80s bands we grew up with, but they’re deeply into genres like nu metal, alternative rock and many of the modern bands carrying the torch today. At the same time, I think some of the older generation hasn’t explored as much of what’s happening in modern rock and metal. That’s probably something every generation goes through.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the most encouraging things for us is seeing so many young faces at our concerts. No matter where we perform, we notice teenagers and people in their early twenties singing along and connecting with the music. We see the same thing on social media through the messages, comments and shares we receive from younger listeners. I also think our appearance on America’s Got Talent introduced us to an audience that may not have otherwise discovered our music. A lot of younger viewers watched the show, and I believe they connected with us in a very different way. For many of them, it wasn’t just about classic hard rock; it was about seeing an Indian band confidently representing rock music on a global stage.

What excites you most about where the music scene in India is headed?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

I think the Indian music scene is becoming far more diverse and open-minded. Listeners today aren’t confined to one genre. They’ll happily move between hip-hop, indie, metal and electronic music if it resonates with them. That’s exciting because it gives every genre, including rock and metal, the opportunity to find new audiences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

GATC has opened for Guns N’ Roses more than once. How did those opportunities present themselves? Are there any talks of opening for them again during their November concert in India?

Opening for Guns N’ Roses has been an incredible honour. Those opportunities came through promoters who were familiar with our work and believed we were the right fit for the show. It’s something we’re extremely grateful for because sharing the stage with one of the biggest rock bands in history is a dream for any rock musician. As for November, we’d absolutely love to do it again, but at the moment there’s nothing we can officially announce. If it happens, fantastic. If not, we’ll still be there cheering them on as fans.

Hard rock has always been associated with rebellion. What does rebellion in music look like in 2026?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Honestly, I think the idea of rebellion has evolved. Today, hip-hop and even certain forms of pop carry the same disruptive energy that rock ‘n’ roll once did. Every generation finds its own voice, and that’s exactly how it should be.

For me, rebellion today is about experimentation and refusing to be boxed into one sound. Some of the most exciting new bands have built massive followings because they’re fearless enough to blend genres and push boundaries. In many ways, that’s the new rebellion. Jimi Hendrix once predicted that music would evolve by absorbing different influences, and I think we’re seeing that happen today. The level of experimentation across music is probably higher than it’s ever been.

You’ve remained committed to classic hard rock and heavy metal styles despite shifting trends. Has that consistency ever felt like a gamble?

Our roots have always been in classic hard rock and heavy metal, and that foundation will probably always be a part of who we are. But we’ve never looked at it as a limitation. We’ve never made music by chasing trends. We’ve always written what feels right to us at that particular moment.

That said, people often assume we’re only going to make classic hard rock forever, but you never know what our next record might sound like. It could be completely different and might even surprise or challenge some of our older fans. That’s just part of being an artist. For us, it’s all about how we’re feeling creatively at that point in time. If we’re inspired by punk, we’ll write something with that attitude. If we’re feeling progressive, heavier or even more melodic, we’ll follow that instinct. We don’t believe in putting ourselves in a box just because people expect a certain sound.

I think the consistency people notice isn’t necessarily the style, it’s the honesty. As long as the music comes from a genuine place, we’ll always stand behind it. Whether a song sounds like it belongs in the ’70s or feels completely modern, the most important thing is that it genuinely represents who we are at that point in time.

How is the setlist being approached for the upcoming show? Will it include fan favourites, a particular album, or will it be a surprise for the fans?

We’re putting together a set that celebrates the band’s journey while also looking ahead. The goal is to make it feel like a complete GATC experience, with moments to sing along, moments to headbang and hopefully a few surprises as well. There will definitely be fan favourites that people expect to hear, but we’ll also be performing songs from our upcoming album. It’s always exciting to see how audiences react to new material for the first time.

If someone is attending their very first GATC concert in Mumbai this month, what would you tell them?

More than anything, I’d tell them to come with an open mind and be prepared for a really good time. One of the most rewarding things for us is meeting people after the show who tell us it was their very first rock concert and that it completely changed their perspective. A lot of people who are new to heavy music assume it’s all darkness, aggression and people looking grumpy. Then they come to a GATC show and discover the other side of it.

What they experience is a room full of people singing together, smiling, celebrating, making new friends and simply having fun. There’s a real sense of community in rock and metal that often surprises first-time concertgoers.

So whether you’ve been listening to rock your whole life or you’re just curious to see what it’s all about, we promise to give you everything we’ve got. Hopefully you’ll leave with a sore neck from headbanging, a few new favourite songs and a completely different perspective on what a rock concert can be.