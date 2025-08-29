Linkin Park & Playboi Carti headline a power-packed Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup; when, where, tickets

Lollapalooza India has unveiled its 2026 artist lineup and it’s nothing short of explosive. Slated for January 24–25, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, the festival’s fourth edition promises two days of back-to-back thrills across four stages. At the very top of the bill: Linkin Park and Playboi Carti, two acts that couldn’t be more different but are equally electrifying. Linkin Park

This year’s lineup hosts a mix of generational icons, viral hitmakers, and India’s very own indie trailblazers. Here’s everything you need to know:

The headliners: Linkin Park & Playboi Carti

Every edition of Lollapalooza has its defining stars, and 2026 is all about one long-awaited debut and one larger-than-life disruptor. At the very heart of the lineup is the band millennials have spent decades waiting for — Linkin Park is officially coming to India! With over 100 million albums sold and multiple GRAMMYs, the band’s raw, inimitable sound has shaped an entire generation who will inevitably be fighting tooth and nail for these tickets!

But that's not all. Playboi Carti will also be arriving with his Opium label crew. Known for cult hits like Magnolia and Stop Breathing, Carti will be joined by Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang for a one-of-a-kind takeover.

Global stars from around the world

Beyond the headliners, the 2026 lineup is stacked with internationally acclaimed artists who dominate charts around the world. From pop heartbreakers to genre-defying voices, these names guarantee moments that will have fans singing, dancing, and crying all at once.

YUNGBLUD – punk-fuelled British powerhouse with viral anthems like Parents and Fleabag.

Kehlani – Grammy-nominated voice of R&B and neo-soul, with hits like You Should Be Here.

Knock2 – 25-year-old EDM prodigy behind festival staple dashstar*, bringing his bass-heavy, underground energy.

LANY – synth-pop heartbreakers, the sound of countless late-night confessions.

Sammy Virji – UK bass wizard with irresistible club energy.

Fujii Kaze – Japanese singer-songwriter weaving piano-led intimacy and vulnerability.

The Midnight – retro-futuristic synthwave duo, all neon nostalgia and cinematic soundscapes.

Mother Mother – Canadian alt-rock heroes, celebrating two decades with their latest album Nostalgia.

Calum Scott – British pop balladeer known for You Are the Reason, fresh off opening Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai tour.

For those who thrive on surprises, Lollapalooza 2026 also has a thrilling lineup of genre-benders who blur boundaries between rock, funk, EDM, folk, and global sounds. Performers include Bloodywood, Nubiyan Twist, Prithvi Presents, Hamdi, Baalti, BUNT., MU540 and Manchester's Hot Milk.

India's indie front-runners

Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family bring their brand of poetic Hindi rock storytelling, while Karsh Kale, tabla maestro and pioneer of the Asian underground, fuses Indian classical traditions with global electronica. Alongside veteran indie heroes and pioneering names, Lolla's discovery stage will also shine the spotlight on fresh voices who represent the future of Indian music. OAFF x Savera, the electronic pop duo behind the hit Doobey will also be performing, and MXRCI, a rising star, will carry the torch for homegrown hip-hop.

The discovery stage lineup also features the next wave of Indian talent with Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine, Trance Effect.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the festival is all set to be a weekend full of high-octane performances. Tickets will be rolling out phase-wise and are now live on lollaindia.com.