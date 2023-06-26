Global fans erupt with joy as BTS's Jungkook wins 2 prestigious SEC Awards, named International Male Artist of the Year!

BTS's very own golden maknae, Jeon Jungkook has once again left his mark on the international music scene. The youngest member of the sensational group has triumphed in two prestigious categories at the 2023 SEC Awards. BTS's Jeon Jungkook shines at 2023 SEC Awards, winning International Male Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth.

The SEC Awards, known for honoring filmmakers and musicians in Brazil, bestowed upon Jungkook the titles of International Male Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year. His collaboration with Charlie Puth on the mesmerizing track "Left and Right" propelled him to this glorious victory.

Jungkook faced stiff competition from renowned artists including Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Rema, and Steve Lacy in the International Male Artist of the Year category. However, his unparalleled talent and immense popularity helped him emerge victorious.

Moreover, in the International Song of the Year category, Jungkook and Charlie Puth's collaboration prevailed over remarkable contenders such as SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, Rena feat Selena Gomez, Sam Smith feat Kim Petras, Blackpink, Ariana Grande feat The Weeknd, and Karol G feat Shakira.

The BTS Charts and Votings Twitter account expressed their congratulations to Jungkook for his outstanding wins, stating, "Congratulations to Jungkook for winning International Male Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for the song 'Left and Right' at the SEC Awards."

Unsurprisingly, fans around the globe erupted with joy as they flooded social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to extend their heartfelt congratulations to their beloved idol.

Jungkook's triumph was not the only cause for celebration within BTS. Fellow members Jimin and RM also claimed prestigious awards in different categories at the 2023 SEC Awards. Jimin secured the International Album of the Year award, while RM was honored as the Asian Music Artist of the Year.

This collective success further cements BTS's position as an unstoppable force in the music industry. Their unwavering talent and dedication have propelled them to unimaginable heights, and the group's decision to embark on solo ventures has only added to their string of achievements.

As the members of BTS enter this new chapter of their careers, marked by their solo endeavors, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the continued growth and success of these extraordinary artists. With each accolade, BTS solidifies their place in history and inspires countless aspiring musicians around the globe.