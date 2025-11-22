Harman Sidhu death: Punjabi singer's last post was with daughter; heartbroken fans offer tribute

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died after his car met with a fatal road accident. He was 37. It took place late Friday evening. As per PTI, the incident happened when his vehicle collided with a truck while he was travelling from Mansa to his native village, Khiala. The singer is survived by his wife and daughter. Just a few weeks ago, he had shared a reel with his daughter on Instagram. Harman Sidhu posted a sweet reel with his daughter weeks ago.

Harman's post

In the reel, Harman was seen posing with his little daughter, holding marigold flowers. It was the last reel shared by the singer. He had also posted a video of her dancing cutely on what seemed to be the terrace of a house.

Fans offered emotional tributes in the comments section of the post. Many wrote Rest in peace in the comments and commented with red heart emoticons.

Harman Sidhu dies in road accident

Harman Sidhu was on his way back home when this horrific accident happened. The singer died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, confirmed the police officials.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be confirmed. His body was then taken to the Mansa Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. The singer's family was also informed. This is a developing story. More details on the singer's death are awaited.