Here's what Taylor Swift told Super Bowl 2024’s big hero Mecole Hardman after victory

BySumanti Sen
Feb 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Taylor Swift gave Super Bowl 2024’s big hero Mecole Hardman a hug and congratulated him after Kansas City Chiefs’ win, and we finally know what she told him

Taylor Swift gave Super Bowl 2024’s big hero Mecole Hardman a hug and congratulated him after Kansas City Chiefs’ win, and we finally know what she told him. The Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit to win the game, becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades. The team beat San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

A video shows Taylor Swift embracing Mecole Hardman as people celebrated on the field (KMBC 9 screenshot/YouTube)
A video shows Swift embracing Hardman as people celebrated on the field. “Absolutely, absolutely. So happy for you guys,” Swift said to the ex-Jet before the microphones cut off, according to New York Post.

Hardman reportedly reeled in 14 catches over six regular-season games. At the Super Bowl, he reeled in a three-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes, eventually leading the team to victory. 

Kelce celebrated the team's third Super Bowl win with Swift at Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Nightclub. Reports claimed Swift enjoyed vodka cranberry after the game to celebrate.

The Sun reported that Swift and Kelce celebrated into the wee hours of the morning before visiting XS Nightclub some distance away. Kelce was seen on stage alongside celeb DJ Marshmello. They also danced to Swift's song Love Story. The party kept going until 5 am as the couple devoured late-night chicken fingers, a source at the club said, according to PEOPLE.

The duo celebrated on the field with a kiss before the party. "Oh my god. I can't believe that. I can't believe it. How did you do that?" Swift reportedly told her boyfriend. "I'm so proud of you.”

"Was it electric?" Kelce asked, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Unbelievable," Swift replied. “It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I've ever seen.”

In the first mention of their relationship on social media, Swift later took to TikTok to post a video of Kelce celebrating his win at the party.

