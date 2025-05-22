‘I am not on Twitter’: Sonu Nigam fumes over misinformation spread in his name in recent Kannada language row

Singer Sonu Nigam was in the news on Wednesday when an X (formerly Twitter) account with a similar-sounding name was mistaken to be his. The account made a comment against Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in a recent issue of a bank manager refusing to speak in Kannada. The singer took to Instagram, frustrated at having to clarify, yet again, that he wasn’t on X. (Also Read: Sonu Nigam gets relief from Karnataka HC in Bengaluru concert row; gets permission for appearing via video conference) Sonu Nigam called out misinformation being spread in his name.

Sonu Nigam fumes at ‘misinformation’

Sonu posted screenshots of the X account named Sonu Nigam Singh replying to Tejasvi, and it was being circulated as news that he was the one who posted it. He wrote, “Times of India, are you Out of your mind? How many times have I declared I am not on Twitter? Spreading misinformation on my name is only going to poison the minds of people who have loved me so much all these years.. Not everyone will have the sense to fact check you news. I'm truly done with this country's desperate and brutal Media. Shame.”

This is not the first time Sonu has had to clarify that the X account isn’t his. In February too he posted a screenshot of the account being mistaken as his, writing, “I am not on Twitter or X. Can you imagine a single controversial Post from this Sonu Nigam Singh, can put me or my family's life in danger? Can you imagine to what extent this man has been playing with my name and credibility? For no fault of ours. And the press, administration, government, law, who know about this, are all Quiet. Waiting for some thing to happen and then convey condolences. Thank you.”

As for Sonu Nigam Singh, the owner of the account posted in June last year on X that they were not impersonating the singer, it was their birth name and that he is a criminal lawyer from Bihar.

The Bengaluru concert controversy

According to ANI, on 3 May, an FIR was registered against Sonu under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), Section 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and Section 353 (incitement to public mischief). The case was filed following a complaint from Dharmaraj A, the President of the Bengaluru Urban District Unit of the pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

After his Bengaluru concert on 22 April, Sonu made news when a video of him refusing to sing in Kannada and comparing it to the Pahalgam attack hurt sentiments. He has since issued a clarification and an apology. On 15 May, the Karnataka High Court directed the police not to take any "coercive action" against playback singer Sonu until the next hearing.