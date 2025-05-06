Sonu Nigam Karnataka concert row explained: From taking ‘offence’, having FIRs filed against him to finally apologising

As singer Sonu Nigam went to perform at the East Point College in Bengaluru, he didn't know that the concert would ignite a massive controversy. During the event, Sonu claimed, a bunch of boys threatened him to sing in Kannada when he sang Hindi songs. He refused to agree with their demand. Though Sonu reiterated his love for Karnataka and its people, explained what exactly transpired at the event, he had to face the ire of a section of the people and the police. The event took place on April 25-26. (Also Read | Sonu Nigam finally apologises for remarks at Bengaluru show; fans say: 'Karnataka, you've done very wrong to him') Sonu Nigam found himself in the middle of a row after the Bengaluru show.(AFP)

What happened with Sonu Nigam at Bengaluru show

A video emerged on Instagram a few days ago in which Sonu said that he was threatened by a few people. "I have sung songs in all languages. But the best songs that I have sung in my life are Kannada songs...Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon (I didn't like the boy whose age, I have been singing Kannada songs before he was born). He was so rudely threatening me, 'Kannada, Kannada'. Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo karrahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai. I love Kannadigas, I love you guys (This is the reason what happened in Pahalgam. This is the reason, what you did just now. Look at first who is standing in front of you)."

FIR against Sonu

An FIR was registered at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru against Sonu for reportedly retorting, "Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam," in response to an audience member's request to sing in Kannada. The complaint was lodged by Dharmaraj A, the president of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organization. The FIR was registered under Sections 351(2), 352(I), and 353 of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint accused Sonu of making "objectionable and emotionally provocative" statements that have hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community and incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka.

Sonu breaks silence after FIR

Following the FIR, Sonu explained in a video posted on Instagram that a group of four to five individuals had caused disturbance during his event by shouting and threatening him to sing in Kannada. He clarified that while there were isolated disruptions, the majority of the audience was supportive and, in fact, women in the crowd even intervened, calling out the troublemakers. In the video, he had also said, ...it was very important to remind them that no one asked for the language when the pants were taken off in the Pahalgam incident... Kannadigas are very nice people. Don't think there's any wave or movement; there are always a few bad people everywhere. I'm sure of it."

Protest against, notice for Sonu

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike recently staged a protest against Sonu at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Pro-Kannada organisations have demanded that Sonu apologise. The Bengaluru District Police on Monday issued a notice to Sonu, asking him to appear before the investigation officer within a week. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Monday announced a 'non-cooperation' campaign against Sonu.

Sonu issues statement reiterating his say on the row

On Monday, Sonu, in a statement, reiterated his love for the Kannada people but felt compelled to confront the young men who "threatened" him during a live concert over language issues. In the statement posted on Instagram, the singer said he will cooperate with the police authorities of Karnataka in the matter and always "cherish the love" he has received from the people of the state, irrespective of the verdict.

"I am 51 years old, in the second half of my life and am entitled to take offence for someone as young as my son threatening me directly in front of thousands in the name of language that too Kannada which is my second language when it comes to my work. That too right after my first song of the concert! He provoked a few more. Their own people were embarrassed and were asking them to shut up," read a part of his note.

As a patriot, Sonu said, he loathes anyone trying to create hate in the name of "language, caste or religion", especially after the terror attack in Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 people, including two from Karnataka.

Sonu apologises

On Monday night, Sonu issued an apology to the citizens of Karnataka. Taking to his Instagram, the singer shared an apology and wrote, " Sorry Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always." The singer is known for songs such as Sandese Aate Hai, Yeh Dil Deewana, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Dil Dooba, and No Entry, among many others.

Sonu has sung many Kannada songs such as Gamanisu, Midiva Ninna, Andaje Siguthilla, Ninna Nodo, Neenu Banda Mele and Nijaana Naanena among many others.