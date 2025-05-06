Menu Explore
Sonu Nigam finally apologises for remarks at Bengaluru show; fans say: 'Karnataka, you've done very wrong to him'

ByAnanya Das
May 06, 2025 08:31 AM IST

Sonu Nigam's apology comes after an FIR was filed against him over his alleged hurtful comments. It all started after Sonu's Bengaluru show.

Singer Sonu Nigam has apologised to the people of Karnataka for his alleged hurtful remarks about the Kannadiga community at the recent show in Bengaluru. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sonu penned a brief note saying that his love for Karnataka is "bigger than" his ego. The event took place in Bengaluru last month. (Also Read | Sonu Nigam breaks silence on Bengaluru concert row, police summons: ‘Not a young lad to take humiliation’)

Sonu Nigam will take to Delhi stage in March, this year.
Sonu Nigam will take to Delhi stage in March, this year.

Sonu Nigam apologises to people of Karnataka

In his note, Sonu wrote, "Sorry, Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always." Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Karnataka, you've done very wrong to this person. He love and respect Kannadigas so much that he apologised and clarified the situation multiple times, but no one from Karnataka said one single word against those 4-5 guys.”

Fans react to Sonu's apology

"You've apologised multiple times, but will those 4-5 students apologise publicly as well? Shame on those!!" read a comment. "No need to be sorry sir...it was a necessary step that you took," a person wrote. "Sonu ji, your humility is truly inspiring. Sending you endless positive vibes," commented an Instagram user. Another fan wrote, “Great loss of respect for people who are still against Sonu, sir. In fact, it's a loss for Karnataka industry.”

FIR against Sonu in Bengaluru

Recently, the Bengaluru Police issued a notice to Sonu to appear for an investigation within a week following an FIR by the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District. The FIR was filed against Sonu for allegedly making hurtful remarks about the Kannadiga community during a music event in Bengaluru. The remarks were reportedly made on stage and were captured in a video. He had refused to perform in Kannada at the request of a few fans as they threatened him. At the event, he also drew a comparison with the Pahalgam attack.

What Sonu said about the row

On Monday, Sonu posted a clarification and a message for his fans. A part of it read, “I am not a young lad to take humiliation from anyone. I am 51 years old, in the second half of my life and am entitled to take offence for someone as young as my son threatening me directly in front of thousands in the name of language that too Kannada which is my second language when it comes to my work. That too after my first song of the concert! He provoked a few more. Their own people were embarrassed and were asking them to shut up.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
