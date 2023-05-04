'I beg you', BTS' Jungkook makes emotional appeal to over-enthusiastic fans who are sending him food

BTS star singer Jungkook has made an emotional appeal to his fans through South Korean web platform, Weverse. The 25-year-old is being bothered by fans who are sending him food through home delivery. Jungkook appealed to fans not to send food as he won't eat it. He even warned fans that he would take action on those sending him food, by checking the receipt order number of the delivery. BTS' Jungkook(Twitter)

The translation of Jungkook's post on WeVerse read "Don’t send home delivery food. I won't eat it even if you give it to me. I'm thankful, but I eat well. You can buy it yourself. I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action. So stop it."

Fans of Jungkook supported him for his post and highlighted the need to respect his privacy and not cross boundaries. Supportive fans trended "RESPECT JUNGKOOK" on Twitter.

One fan account on Twitter shared a screenshot of Jungkook's Weverse post and wrote "You really think he will be thankful?? You are so disgusting to invade his privacy and had the audacity to send him delivery food. Jungkook always respected and loved us but to think he had to beg and had to post this, it breaks my heart that he had to go through this over and over again. Why can’t you just love him and respect him as a human being?"

"Wondering how they get his house no," tweeted another fan.

Fans of the singer on Reddit also called out the sasaeng fans. Many of them lamented that their favourite star had to undergo such problems because of over enthusiastic fans.

"They ain't got two brain cells to rub together I can guarantee they missed the point. These folks never think its them, their reason is always justified. This is sickening," commented one user.

"I hate that he felt he had to say he appreciates it. Nobody appreciates being stalked. These people don't deserve courtesy!," commented another user.

"That’s the scary part of bring them. The more comfortable and open they are, the more people will take advantage of this moment," posted another fan.

"It really is scary, and I do fear for him. Because these deranged people are delusional and unhinged," wrote another fan.