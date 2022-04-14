I feel lucky: Raghav on Teri Baaton going viral after 18 years of release

Who can forget the magic that his songs Angel Eyes and Teri Baaton created when he debuted in 2004? Now, singer Raghav Mathur aka Raghav is making waves again, not because of a new release, but because Teri Baaton is trending on social media 18 years after its release. Ask how he feels about the track going viral, and he says, “I feel lucky. The idea that music can revive to this degree after so long is a great compliment. When (artistes/content creators) Sagar Bora and Neel (Just Neel Things) made a video, it all changed overnight. I thank them for bringing the song to the top of the streaming charts for the second time, 18 years after its release.”

Over 1.5 million reels have been made on the song so far. So, what is it about the number that’s resonating with the youth? “I’m sure it’s because of my mom’s timeless lyrics and the greatest rhythm in reggae music history, courtesy Grammy winners Sly and Robbie (Jamaican musicians). I also believe that music that’s made from the heart never fails to connect,” says the 41-year-old.

The Canadian musician released two ballads in the last couple of years, with Maayera having over 15 million streams, and he’s been working on a few new tracks. He’s glad that “the universe has brought me back into people’s lives just in time”. What does he feel about the role social media plays for an artiste today, and Raghav shares, “I like the trend of reels, as it has the potential of transforming a consumer into creator. The wonderful thing about social media is, once something catches on, there are no gatekeepers. Success there comes from love alone and that’s pretty special. Also, today, it bridges the gap between fans and artistes. Additionally, it’s a democratised platform giving everyone an equal opportunity to showcase their talent and is agnostic of backing from any strong distributor or a label.”