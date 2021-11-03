I hope such tough times never return: Harshit Saxena

Having worked on several Bollywood projects, composer-singer Harshit Saxena also ventured into the OTT earlier this year with 7 Kadam. He feels the web space has emerged as a boon for artistes. “OTT has given opportunities to people across the board. From cameramen and DOPs to musicians and actors, so many new talents are getting a chance to come to the fore,” says Saxena.

Ask him if making songs for OTT is the same as films, and he says, “It’s similar. Actually, both the platforms have projects that are bound by script. So, the music has to be made keeping the script in mind. The only difference is that OTT has fewer songs.”

While he has a couple of films at hand, the Haal-e-Dil singer spent the last two years releasing independent music. “The pandemic phase was tough for everyone. There were no concerts. But I utilised that time to make my own music. It’s great that one doesn’t need any music label for releasing indie music anymore. You can just put it out there. So, I released a lot of singles. That kept my creativity going. I’m so glad that things are back on track; I hope such times (the pandemic and lockdown) never return,” says Saxena, who is looking forward to performing back-to-back gigs next month.

Meanwhile, the singer is looking forward to celebrating Bhai Dooj tomorrow. “I have fond memories of the festival. All my buas and cousins come home and we celebrate Bhai Dooj together. But I won’t be able to travel to my hometown, Lucknow, this time due to work commitments. I’ll be celebrating Bhai Dooj virtually,” Saxena ends.