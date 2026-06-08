Ian McCulloch accident: What happened to Echo & The Bunnymen frontman? Philadelphia show postponed

Ian McCulloch, the frontman of Echo & The Bunnymen, was involved in a car accident while traveling from Washington, DC to Philadelphia over the weekend during their North American tour. According to a statement released by the band, he was rushed to the hospital for his injuries, which are not considered to be serious.

Echo & The Bunnymen's Ian McCulloch was in a car accident while traveling to Philadelphia.

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As a safety precaution, Ian is receiving additional medical evaluations, which encompass scans and X-rays.

However, the performance scheduled for Sunday night in Philadelphia has been postponed. Ticketholders were advised to retain their tickets until additional information regarding a possible rescheduled show becomes available.

“Postponing a show is always a last resort,” EATB said in a statement. “We never want to disappoint our fans, and we know many of you will have made plans to attend this evening’s concert. We kindly ask ticket holders to retain their tickets while we work through the next steps. A further update regarding the show will be provided as soon as possible.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ian McCulloch car accident {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ian McCulloch car accident {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No further information regarding the crash has been disclosed, including the type of vehicle involved and whether there were any additional injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No further information regarding the crash has been disclosed, including the type of vehicle involved and whether there were any additional injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Echo & The Bunnymen is set to perform a sold-out concert on Monday night at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City. Tickets can be purchased through resellers on Vivid Seats and Stubhub. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Echo & The Bunnymen is set to perform a sold-out concert on Monday night at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City. Tickets can be purchased through resellers on Vivid Seats and Stubhub. {{/usCountry}}

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McCulloch, 67, is an English vocalist renowned as the founding singer of Echo & The Bunnymen. This UK rock band is celebrated for its blend of new wave, post-punk, and psychedelic rock, featuring hits such as The Killing Moon, Lips Like Sugar, and The Cutter, along with a rendition of The Doors' People are Strange for the soundtrack of "The Lost Boys."

Although McCulloch departed from the band in 1988, he officially rejoined Echo and the Bunnymen in 1996. The band released its twelfth studio album, Meteorite, in 2014. Additionally, McCulloch has produced four solo albums and collaborated with Echo & The Bunnymen bandmate Will Sergeant in the project Electrafixion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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