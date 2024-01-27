Ilaiyaraaja pays last respects to daughter Bhavatharini in Theni, Tamil Nadu

A couple of days after his daughter and National Award-winning singer Bhavatharini died, veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja paid final respects to her in Tamil Nadu. He was seen performing rituals in front of her mortal remains adorned in flowers. (Also Read: Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini dies of cancer at 47; Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR offers heartfelt condolences) Ilaiyaraaja with his daughter Bhavatharini

Last respects to Bhavatharini

On Saturday, the X (formerly Twitter) handle of news agency ANI shared a video of Ilaiyaraaja performing a ritual in front of his daughter's mortal remains and paying his last respects to her in her hometown of Gudalur, Theni in Tamil Nadu.

Among other friends and family members present to pay their last respects was former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. He told ANI, "The death of playback singer and music director Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini is a big loss not only for the music industry, but also for the people of Tamil Nadu. It is a big loss for the Theni district also. May her soul rest in peace."

Earlier, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Ilayaraja's son and Bavidharani's brother, was spotted at Madurai airport as he arrived to attend his sister's funeral. On Friday, her mortal remains were brought to Ilaiyaraaja's home in Chennai from Sri Lanka.

About Bhavatharini

Bhavatharini, who was also a playback vocalist and music director, died at the age of 47. She breathed her last on Thursday in Sri Lanka, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Bhavatharini received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her performance of the song Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu from the film Bharathi, which was composed by her father, Ilaiyaraaja.

Bhavatharini is survived by her husband, father Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

A day after her death, Ilaiyaraaja posted a picture on X with his late daughter. It was an old black-and-white picture of him showing something to his daughter in a picture book. He captioned the post in Tamil, “Dear daughter.”

