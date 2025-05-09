Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan out of ICU, close friend shares picture from hospital

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is on the path to recovery after being hospitalised in Noida due to a car accident that caused multiple limb fractures. Following multiple surgeries, he has been shifted from the ICU to a private room. Also read: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is in ICU after a 6-hour surgery following road accident, to be operated on again Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on May 5.

Pawandeep Rajan out of ICU

His close friend Govind Digari shared a health update on social media, along with a photo from the hospital. He took to his Instagram handle to post a photograph with Pawandeep. In the photo, Pawandeep is pictured lying on a hospital bed, flashing a smile with friends by his side.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Aap sabhi ke aashirwad se Pawan ab kaafi theek hai (With all your blessings, Pawan is now doing much better).”

Fans are breathing a sigh of relief and are overjoyed upon hearing the positive update on Pawandeep's health. One fan wrote, “Get well soon Pawbnu! God bless you”.

“Thank God, we got a good news and saw him smiling. Get well soon,” one shared.

The update arrives a few days after his team revealed that he underwent a six-hour surgery following the road accident.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, his team wrote, “Hi everyone, as you all are aware that Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. Initially, he was operated at a nearby available facility but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered with multiple major fractures and few small injuries".

The statement said that on Monday, Pawandeep "was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness". "Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well wishers. Whole day he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However, after whole lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7pm and after 6 hours some of his major fractures has been operated successfully and he is currently in Medical ICU under observation. Post 3-4 days rest he will again be operated for the rest of the fractures and injuries," it read.

More about Pawandeep's accident

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was involved in a car accident in Amroha on May 5. The vehicle he was in collided with a parked truck near the Chopla Chauraha overbridge. After initial treatment at a government hospital, Pawandeep was shifted to a private hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Car driver Rahul Singh and fellow passenger Ajay Mehra were also injured in the crash.

Fortis Hospital, Noida, in a statement, said Pawandeep has been admitted to the medical facility under the care of its orthopaedics team following the accident that resulted in "multiple limb fractures".