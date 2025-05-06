Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is in ICU after a 6-hour surgery following road accident, to be operated on again

The team of Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol season 12 winner, has shared a statement a day after he met with a car accident. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, his team said that he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Delhi-NCR hospital. He has undergone surgery, but will need to get another one done. His team added that he is "doing absolutely fine now". (Also Read | Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan stable after suffering multiple fractures in a road accident) Pawandeep Rajan has won the 12th season of Indian Idol.

Pawandeep Rajan underwent surgery, is in ICU now

Pawandeep's team spoke about his car accident ahead of an event in Ahmedabad. "Hi everyone, as you all are aware that Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. Initially, he was operated at a nearby available facility but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered with multiple major fractures and few small injuries," read a statement.

Pawandeep underwent a 6-hour-long surgery

The statement said that on Monday, Pawandeep "was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness". "Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well wishers. Whole day he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However, after whole lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7pm and after 6 hours some of his major fractures has been operated successfully and he is currently in Medical ICU under observation. Post 3-4 days rest he will again be operated for the rest of the fractures and injuries," it read.

His team said that he is in the ICU of a Delhi-NCR hospital.

"It's because of the unconditional blessings & support from all his fans, family, friends and well-wishers around the world that he is doing absolutely fine now. Thank you, everyone, from the bottom of our heart for keeping Pawan in your prayers (folded hands emoji)," concluded the statement.

More about Pawandeep's accident, treatment

Earlier, Fortis Hospital, Noida, in a statement, said Pawandeep has been admitted to the medical facility under the care of its orthopaedics team following the accident that resulted in "multiple limb fractures".

"He is currently stable and conscious. He will be undergoing a series of sequential surgeries. Our clinical team is closely monitoring his condition and providing all necessary medical care," the statement further read.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on National Highway-9 near the Chaupala Chauraha overbridge in Gajraula, close to the Circle Officer's office, when Pawandeep's SUV rammed into a stationary canter truck that had broken down on the roadside, police said.

Car driver Rahul Singh and fellow passenger Ajay Mehra were also injured in the crash. All three were initially taken to a local hospital by bystanders before being referred to a higher medical centre for advanced care, police added.