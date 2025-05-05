Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan suffers multiple limb fractures in road accident

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, known for his soulful voice, met with a car accident in Amroha. The incident occurred around 2:30 AM near the Chopla Chauraha overbridge in the Gajraula police station area when the car he was traveling in collided with a stationary canter truck parked on the highway, police said. Pawandeep Rajan injured in a car accident.

What happened in the accident?

Pawandeep (28), a resident of Champawat, Uttarakhand, was en route from his hometown to Noida for a program, accompanied by his friend Ajay Mehra and driver Rahul Singh. The trio was traveling in an MG Hector, which rammed into the rear of an Eicher Canter truck. Primary investigation indicate that the accident was caused by the driver, Rahul Singh, who reportedly dozed off at the wheel, causing the car to lose control, said a senior police officer.

All three occupants of the car sustained severe injuries. Pawandeep, in particular, suffered fractures in both legs and a head injury, rendering his condition critical. Following the crash, a crowd gathered at the scene, and police promptly arrived to rescue the injured. They were initially taken to a government hospital for first aid but were later shifted to the ICU of a private hospital due to the severity of their injuries. Subsequently, Pawandeep’s family arranged for their transfer to a Fortis Hospital in Noida for medical care.

Deputy superintendent of police Shwetabh Bhaskar confirmed that both damaged vehicles have been seized, and further action will be taken upon receiving a written complaint.

Gajraula police station house officer Akhilesh Pradhan said, “Investigation is ongoing, with preliminary findings pointing to driver fatigue as the primary cause of the accident. The condition of Pawandeep, Ajay Mehra, and Rahul Singh remains under close medical supervision in Noida, where doctors are working to stabilize them”.

Pawandeep Rajan injured in car accident

HT has learnt that Pawandeep Rajan has been admitted to Fortis Hospital, Noida, under the care of the orthopaedics team following a road traffic accident that resulted in multiple limb fractures. He is currently stable and conscious. As part of his treatment plan, he will be undergoing a series of sequential surgeries. “Our clinical team is closely monitoring his condition and providing all necessary medical care,” the hospital shared.

A video shared by an Instagram user shows the singer lying unconscious on a hospital bed, while doctors can be seen administering medical aid. While further details about the accident are still awaited, according to the video, Pawandeep has sustained injuries to his left foot and right arm. His fans have flooded the comments section with get well soon messages.

Who is Pawandeep Rajan?

Born and raised in Uttarakhand, Pawandeep hails from a family of Kumaoni folk artists — his father Suresh Rajan, mother Saroj Rajan, and sister Jyotideep Rajan are all associated with the art form. The singer captured the hearts of audiences with his emotive voice and became an overnight sensation after winning Indian Idol Season 12. He defeated five other finalists — Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya — to take home the winner's trophy, a car, and a cheque for ₹25 lakh.

Even before his Indian Idol win, Pawandeep had already made a mark by winning another reality show, The Voice India, in 2015. He was part of singer Shaan’s team and won a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. He later went on to be a mentor on Superstar Singer 2, guiding a group of young contestants.

In addition, he has released several singles such as Yaad, Fursat, Mazoor Dil, Tere Liye from the film Romeo & Bullet, and O Saiyyonii from Himesh Ke Dil Se: The Album. Speaking about composing music, Pawandeep told Hindustan Times, "Music in any form is a yes for me — be it composing, playing instruments or singing. What matters to me at the end of the day is that I remain deeply connected with music. I am working on a number of projects, including albums, singles and film music. Composing and singing are two sides of the same coin, and I enjoy both equally. Composing gives me the chance to work with other artistes, and I get to learn through the process."